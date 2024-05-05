How to 3 star the Clash of Clans Golden Boot Challenge?

The Clash of Clans Golden Boot is the third challenge in the Haaland event within the game, which requires players to get three stars by destroying the given base using pre-defined troops. In this challenge, players also get to use the special event troop, Barbarian Kicker to decimate buildings. This troop is inspired by the Norwegian football player, Haaland, who likes to kick the ball during raids, destroying defenses and opponent's troops in the process.

A comprehensive guide to get three stars in Clash of Clans Golden Boot Challenge

Initiate by attacking the Town Hall

Town Hall attack. (Image via Supercell)

Commence the assault by activating the town hall by deploying the Skeleton Spell directly at the top of the structure. This will activate the Giga Inferno attached to the Town Hall. Deploy four Barbarian Kicker troops near the Haaland statue to attack the Town Hall from a distance.

Attack the Clan Castle troop

Clan Castle troop annihilation. (Image via Supercell)

Use Poison Spell atop the Clan Castle and then deploy Super Valkyrie and Bowler near the Grand Warden statue to annihilate the lurking Clan Castle troops in the Clash of Clans Golden Boot Challenge.

Destroy the top of the base

Destroy Multi Archer Tower and Monolith. (Image via Supercell)

While the Clan Castle demolition is happening, deploy two Barbarian Kicker troops near the Multi Archer Tower and another two near the Monolith at the top of the base. This will snipe the two main defenses present in that area to protect the earlier deployed troops from their ranged attacks.

Target the Ricochet Cannon

Barbarian Kickers attacking the Ricochet Cannon. (Image via Supercell)

Deploy the two Barbarian Kicker troops near the Golden Boot decoration to target the Ricochet Cannon present south of the base.

Turn your focus to the left side of the base

X-Bow demolition. (Image via Supercell)

After destroying the Ricochet Cannon, turn your focus towards the pesky X-Bow present at the left side of the base. This X-Bow will continuously target your troop with their long-range attack. Deploy two Barbarian Kicker troops at the South of this X-Bow to wipe it out.

Destroy the remaining defensive structure

Demolish the base completely. (Image via Supercell)

Carefully look at the right side of the base to find the resilient Tesla present there. Use Goblins, and the last remaining Barbarian Kicker to destroy it completely. Guide all your remaining troops to target the Cannon and the air defense at the bottom of the base. Destroying these remaining defensive units will grant you the esteemed three stars in the Clash of Clans Golden Boot Challenge.

