Clash of Clans Haaland Decorations: Football Camp, Victory Milk, and more

The Clash of Clans Haaland Decorations are part of the Clash with Haaland event. These decorations range from a simple football to a statue of the Manchester City star. They can be purchased from various sources, including the Trader's shop, Event Tracker, and Haaland Challenges. While they provide distinguished styles, the footballing theme is common among all of them.

This article highlights the details of all the Clash of Clans Haaland Decorations within the game.

All Clash of Clans Haaland Decorations

Various Clan Capital house parts (Image via Supercell)

Here are the decorations specially designed for the ongoing event:

Football Camp: This decoration features a football goalpost with a wooden goalkeeper and scattered footballs. To acquire it, players need to collect 16,000 footballs through raids in opponents' villages via the Event Tracker.

Victory Milk: Available to players who purchase the Clash with Haaland Event Pass from the official Supercell store and collect 7,000 footballs. The Victory Milk statue consists of a stone milk bottle trophy with golden handles on a stone platform.

Bestest Ball: This Clash of Clans Haaland decoration showcases a golden football on a stand with the letter "H" on it. Players can purchase it from the Trader's shop for 1025 Golden Boot medals.

Golden Boot: Another decoration available from the Trader's shop, the Golden Boot features a golden sandal with studs atop a stone football. It can be purchased for 1025 Golden Boot medals.

Triumphant Trophy: This decoration comprises a stone trophy with a golden crown, red and blue cloth, and a golden star. Like the others, it can be obtained from the Trader's shop for 1025 Golden Boot medals.

Celebration Cup: This Clash of Clans Haaland decoration can be earned by completing various Haaland challenges and accumulating at least 23 stars. It features a stone football with golden panels in a golden cup on a stone plinth.

Haaland Statue: It features a statue of Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, posing with one foot on a football. Players can obtain it by earning 35 stars through completing various Haaland Challenges.

Various Clan Capital house parts: The Clan Capital house parts can be purchased separately from the Trader shop with Golden Boot medals. When all parts are fitted onto a house, the roof transforms into a training pitch with grass and wooden goalposts. The walls display two banners, and the yard features a bouncing football intermittently.

