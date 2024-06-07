Clash of Clans June update to introduce an optional Hard Mode for Friendly Challenges and Friendly Wars

Clash of Clans general manager Stuart McGaw has offered some insights into the game’s upcoming June update, which will be focused on Friendly Wars and Challenges. Per McGaw on Reddit, the patch will be introduced on June 17, 2024, and will be centered on competitive and casual players, providing them with an enhanced gaming experience through custom modification and features.

This article takes a look at all the information revealed by the official on the Reddit post.

What changes will be made in Friendly Challenges and Friendly Wars in Clash of Clans?

Comment byu/ClashOfClansOfficial from discussion inClashOfClans Expand Post

Trending

According to Stuart McGaw, the upcoming Clash of Clans update will allow players to have an optional Hard Mode while engaging in Friendly Wars and Friendly Challenges.

While the exact setting of this mode is yet to be finalized, the developer ensured that the team will make further adjustments to it based on community feedback. He also revealed that the Esports Global Finals in 2024 will feature the mode.

The aim of Hard Mode is to provide players with what they want. While acknowledging the skill gap between various players, McGaw shed some light on how competitive gamers want tougher experiences, while regular ones like to chill and opt for a laid-back approach.

With the introduction of Hard Mode, the two opposite sides won't have to compete against each other.

Read more: Best tips to improve Queen Charge LavaLoon in the game

What else did the developer mention on the Reddit platform?

Comment byu/ClashOfClansOfficial from discussion inClashOfClans Expand Post

Apart from Hard Mode, the upcoming Town Hall 17 in the next few months will require players to merge all their existing Archer Towers and Cannons to create Multi-Archer Towers and Ricochet Cannons. Stuart McGaw said the the development team is also thinking of introducing newly merged defenses by combining Town Hall and Eagle Artillery.

These Clash of Clans changes will be introduced to make the meta fresh and engaging. This means players will have to bid farewell to existing defenses to create upgraded versions in the near future.

McGaw also revealed Supercell's plan to aid lower Town Hall level players in the June 2024 update, allowing them to max out their buildings and prepare for the Town Hall 17 release.

Check out more articles related to Clash of Clans below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback