Clash of Clans balance changes (June 2024): Hog Riders, Bowlers, and more

The Clash of Clans balance changes for June 2024 have already been implemented within the game. There are several stat adjustments to various troops at different Town Hall levels. Defensive units such as Wizard Tower and X-Bow have received nerfs, while offensive units like Hog Rider and Bowler have received a small buff to enhance their effectiveness in successful raids.

This article describes all the buffs and nerfs to various cards in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes.

Clash of Clans balance changes for Town Hall 10 troops

Town Hall 10 (Image via Supercell)

Wizard Tower

The HP of Level 9 Wizard Tower is reduced from 1680 to 1600 (-5%)

Archer Tower

DPS (Damage Per Second) of Level 12 Archer Tower undergoes a nerf from 75 to 74 (-1%)

The DPS of Level 13 Archer Tower is reduced from 80 to 78 (-3%)

X-Bow

The DPS of Level 4 X-Bow is reduced from 90 to 85 (-6%)

Bowler

Level 2 DPS increased from 70 to 72 (+2%)

Level 2 HP is enhanced from 350 to 375 (+2%)

Clash of Clans balance changes for Town Hall 11 troops

Town Hall 11 (Image via Supercell)

Wizard Tower

Level 10 HP is reduced from 2000 to 1900 (-5%)

Eagle Artillery

The Level 1 Damage Per Hit (DPH) is reduced from 275 to 225 (-18%)

The Level 2 is decreased from 325 to 250 (-23%)

Inferno Tower adjustments in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes

Level 4 DPS in Single Target mode is decreased from 50 to 45 (-13%)

Level 5 DPS in Single Target mode is reduced from 60 to 50 (-17%)

Level 5 DPS in Multi-Target mode is 60-1600 to 50-1500 (-6%)

Archer Tower

Level 14 DPS is decreased from 90 to 82 (-9%)

Level 15 DPS is reduced from 100 to 85 (-15%)

X-Bow

DPS of level 5 is decreased from 110 to 95 (-14%)

Cannon

Level 14 DPS is reduced from 105 to 100 (-5%)

Level 15 DPS is reduced from 115 to 105 (-9%)

Hog Rider

Level 7 DPS is increased from 135 to 140 (+4%)

Bowler

Level 3 DPS is improved from 80 to 84 (+5%)

Level 3 HP is enhanced from 385 to 420 (+9%)

Valkyrie

Level 6 DPS is increased from 163 to 167 (+2%)

Golem

Level 7 HP is increased from 6900 to 7000 (+1%)

Witch

Level 4 DPS is increased from 160 to 165 (+3%)

Level 4 HP is enhanced from 440 to 470 (+7%)

Clash of Clans balance changes for Town Hall 12 troops

Town Hall 12 (Image via Supercell)

Eagle Artillery

Level 3 DPH is reduced from 375 to 275 (-27%)

Inferno Tower

DPS of Level 6 in Single Target mode is reduced from 70 to 55 (-21%)

DPS of Level 6 in Multi-Target mode is decreased from 70-1800 to 55-1600 (-11%)

Giga Tesla adjustments in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes

Level 1 DPS is reduced from 120 to 100 (-17%)

Level 2 DPS is reduced from 140 to 120 (-14%)

Level 3 DPS is reduced from 140 to 120 (-14%)

Level 4 DPS is reduced from 160 to 140 (-11%)

Level 5 DPS is reduced from 160 to 140 (-11%)

Level 5 Death Damage is reduced from 1000 to 500 (-50%)

Archer Tower

Level 16 DPS is decreased from 105 to 90 (-14%)

Level 17 DPS is decreased from 110 to 100 (-9%)

X-Bow

Level 6 DPS is decreased from 130 to 110 (-15%)

Cannon

Level 16 DPS is reduced from 130 to 110 (-15%)

Level 17 DPS is decreased from 125 to 115 (-8%)

Hog Rider

Level 8 DPS is increased from 148 to 155 (+5%)

Level 9 DPS is increased from 161 to 165 (+2%)

Bowler

Level 4 DPS is increased from 90 to 96 (+7%)

Level 4 HP is increased from 420 to 470 (+12%)

Valkyrie

Level 7 DPS is increased from 178 to 185 (+4%)

Golem

Level 8 HP is increased from 7200 to 7500 (+4%)

Level 9 HP is increased from 7500 to 7900 (+5%)

Witch

Level 5 DPS is increased from 180 to 185 (+3%)

Level 5 HP is increased from 480 to 520 (+8%)

Clash of Clans balance changes for Town Hall 13 troops

Town Hall 13 (Image via Supercell)

Wizard Tower

Level 12 HP decreased from 2480 to 2240 (-19%)

Level 13 HP is reduced from 2700 to 2500 (-7%)

Eagle Artillery

Level 4 DPH is reduced from 425 to 350 (-18%)

Inferno Tower

DPS of Level 7 in Single Target mode is reduced from 85 to 65 (-24%)

DPS of Level 7 in Multi-Target mode is decreased from 85-2000 to 65-1800 (-10%)

Giga Inferno (TH13) adjustments in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes

Level 1 DPS is reduced from 160 to 140 (-13%)

Level 2 DPS is reduced from 180 to 160 (-11%)

Level 3 DPS is reduced from 200 to 180 (-10%)

Level 4 DPS is reduced from 220 to 200 (-9%)

Level 5 DPS is reduced from 240 to 220 (-8%)

Level 1 Death Damage is reduced from 1000 to 500 (-50%)

Level 2 Death Damage is reduced from 1000 to 550 (-45%)

Level 3 Death Damage is reduced from 1000 to 600 (-40%)

Level 4 Death Damage is reduced from 1000 to 650 (-35%)

Level 5 Death Damage is reduced from 1000 to 700 (-30%)

Archer Tower

Level 18 DPS is decreased from 120 to 110 (-8%)

Level 19 DPS is decreased from 130 to 120 (-8%)

X-Bow

Level 7 DPS is decreased from 150 to 130 (-13%)

Level 8 DPS is decreased from 170 to 150 (-11%)

Cannon

Level 18 DPS is reduced from 130 to 125 (-4%)

Level 19 DPS is decreased from 140 to 135 (-4%)

Hog Rider

Level 10 DPS is increased from 174 to 176 (+1%)

Bowler

Level 5 DPS is increased from 96 to 102 (+6%)

Level 5 HP is increased from 455 to 505 (+11%)

Valkyrie

Level 8 DPS is increased from 193 to 196 (+2%)

Golem

Level 10 HP is increased from 8000 to 8200 (+3%)

Clash of Clans balance changes for Town Hall 14 troops

Town Hall 14 (Image via Supercell)

Wizard Tower

Level 14 HP decreased from 2900 to 2800 (-3%)

Eagle Artillery

Level 5 DPH is reduced from 475 to 425 (-11%)

Inferno Tower

DPS of Level 8 in Single Target mode is reduced from 100 to 80 (-20%)

DPS of Level 8 in Multi-Target mode is decreased from 100-2200 to 80-2100 (-5%)

Giga Inferno (TH14) adjustments in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes

Level 1 DPS is reduced from 240 to 220 (-8%)

Level 2 DPS is reduced from 250 to 235 (-6%)

Level 3 DPS is reduced from 260 to 250 (-5%)

Level 4 DPS is reduced from 270 to 265 (-2%)

Level 1 Death Damage is reduced from 1000 to 700 (-30%)

Level 2 Death Damage is reduced from 1000 to 750 (-25%)

Level 3 Death Damage is reduced from 1000 to 800 (-20%)

Level 4 Death Damage is reduced from 1000 to 900 (-10%)

Archer Tower

Level 20 DPS is decreased from 138 to 135 (-2%)

X-Bow

Level 9 DPS is decreased from 190 to 185 (-3%)

Bowler

Level 6 DPS is increased from 102 to 108 (+6%)

Level 5 HP is increased from 500 to 530 (+6%)

Golem

Level 10 HP is increased from 8400 to 8500 (+1%)

Clash of Clans balance changes for Town Hall 15 troops

Town Hall 15 (Image via Supercell)

Eagle Artillery

Level 6 DPH is reduced from 500 to 475 (-5%)

Inferno Tower

DPS of Level 9 in Single Target mode is reduced from 110 to 100 (-9%)

DPS of Level 9 in Multi-Target mode is decreased from 110-2400 to 100-2300 (-4%)

Root Rider adjustments in the latest Clash of Clans balance changes

Level 1 DPS is reduced from 190 to 95 (-50%)

Level 2 DPS is reduced from 210 to 105 (-50%)

Level 1 HP is reduced from 6300 to 6200 (-2%)

Level 2 HP is reduced from 6650 to 6350 (-5%)

Bowler

Level 7 HP is increased from 550 to 565 (+3%)

Witch

Level 6 HP is increased from 520 to 540 (+4%)

Clash of Clans balance changes for Town Hall 16 troops

Town Hall 17 (Image via Supercell)

Root Rider

Level 3 DPS is reduced from 230 to 115 (-50%)

Level 3 HP is reduced from 7000 to 6500 (-7%)

