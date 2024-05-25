Is the Clash of Clans Spiky Ball worth it?

The Clash of Clans Spiky Ball is the latest Hero Equipment designed for the Barbarian King. With the activation of this Equipment, the King launches a unique football at enemy defenses, causing it to bounce multiple times and damage various buildings. This Hero Equipment was introduced in the Clash of Clans Clash With Haaland event, which also featured several decorations and other Haaland-themed items within the game.

This article highlights various details related to the Clash of Clans Spiky Ball Hero Equipment and explains why players should avoid spending in-game resources on acquiring it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Stats comparison between Clash of Clans Spiky Ball with Rage Vial and Giant Gauntlet combination

Giant Gauntlet (Image via Supercell)

As of this writing, most players pair their Barbarian King with the Rage Vial and the Giant Gauntlet. This combo delivers an extra 1,420 DPS in splash damage over 10 seconds, totaling 14,200 additional damage. The Giant Gauntlet adds seven more seconds of splash damage and provides a 60% damage reduction for 17 seconds.

In comparison, the Spiky Ball at max level delivers 3,250 damage to nine separate targets, totaling a whopping 29,250 damage. This seems to outshine the Giant Gauntlet and Rage Vial combination in terms of raw damage.

Damage output vs. strategic flexibility

Rage Vial (Image via Supercell)

While the Spiky Ball’s damage is undeniably high, it does not necessarily translate to an outright improvement. The Giant Gauntlet and Rage Vial combination's strength lies in its ability to clear extensive areas, especially during smash attacks, which are highly favored in the current Town Hall 16 meta. This strategy involves sending the King into the heart of the enemy base to obliterate key structures swiftly.

The Clash of Clans Spiky Ball, although potent, lacks the focused destruction capability required to neutralize crucial defensive structures such as the Monolith, Eagle Artillery, Scattershots, Inferno Towers, and others. Moreover, the Spiky Ball targets the closest buildings in a line, unlike the Royal Champion’s Seeking Shield, which prioritizes high-value targets.

The HP boost conundrum

Barbarian King (Image via Supercell)

An interesting aspect of the Clash of Clans Spiky Ball is the 3,290 HP increase it grants. This boost isn’t a direct recovery, like the Royal Gem for the Royal Champion or the Healer Puppet for the Archer Queen, but it provides additional health points. This can be beneficial if the Barbarian King is under continuous healing, making this equipment advantageous in prolonged engagements where survivability is crucial.

Read more: Is the Clash of Clans Fireball Hero Equipment worth it?

Potential synergy with Vampstache

Vampstache (Image via Supercell)

Pairing the Spiky Ball with the Vampstache might offer the best synergy. The Vampstache enhances the King’s healing potential, complementing the HP boost from the Spiky Ball. This combination could be particularly effective in hybrid or Hydra attacks, where the King’s sustained presence is vital for pathing and support.

Final verdict

Town Hall 16 (Image via Supercell)

At present, the Clash of Clans Spiky Ball does not seem to outshine the tried-and-true combination of the Giant Gauntlet and Rage Vial in the current Town Hall 16 meta, dominated by smash attacks. However, it holds promise for future strategies and meta. As gameplay evolves and new attack styles emerge, the Spiky Ball could become a valuable asset, especially when paired with healing-focused equipment like the Vampstache.

Check out more articles related to Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback