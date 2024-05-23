The Clash of Clans Impossible Final is the last Haaland-themed challenge in May 2024. Securing 3 stars in this event grants players eligibility for a special, event-exclusive Haaland statue, which can be placed anywhere in their base as a unique decoration. In this challenge, players must completely destroy the Town Hall 16 base using the specified army composition.

This article provides comprehensive details on how to 3-star the Clash of Clans Impossible Final Haaland Challenge.

Method to get 3 stars in Clash of Clans Impossible Final Haaland Challenge

Early trap activation and initial setup

Trap activation (Image via Supercell)

Begin by deploying one Minion at the bottom side of the base to scout and activate any traps. Follow this with a few Barbarians to trigger Giant Bombs, ensuring your main troops remain safe. Next, use one Earthquake Spell around the Clan Castle and two more on the X-Bow and Inferno Tower sections. This initial setup weakens key structures and sets the stage for your main attack.

Warden Walk and funnel creation

Warden's initial deployment (Image via Supercell)

Deploy Grand Warden on the top side of the base to attack the defense present there. Use the Recoil Spell to change his location towards the top-left side of the base and initiate the Warden Walk to clear out defenses and create a funnel for your main troops. This step is crucial for guiding your troops toward the core of the base.

Additionally, use Invisibility Spells to direct the Fireball Hero attack towards the Monolith in front of the Clan Castle, ensuring it takes significant damage early on.

Read more: Clash of Clans Haaland Decorations: Football Camp, Victory Milk, and more

Top-side attack and hero deployment

Fireball usage in Clash of Clans Impossible Final Haaland Challenge (Image via Supercell)

Deploy your event troops from the top side of the base, including two Balloons targeting the Scattershot. This strategic move aims to clear the area of critical defenses. Use Barbarians to trigger Spring Traps and an Ice Golem to distract the defenses.

Following this, deploy the Barbarian King and use an Invisibility Spell to redirect the Spiky Ball attack toward key defenses on the left side. This coordinated effort helps clear the path for your main attack force.

Core push and Town Hall assault

Balloons deployment in Clash of Clans Impossible Final Challenge (Image via Supercell)

With the left-side defenses down, focus on pushing most of your troops into the core. Deploy Headhunters and supportive troops strategically to take down the Town Hall. Use a Rage Spell to empower your troops as they advance.

Additionally, deploy Barbarians carefully to trigger any remaining Spring Traps, ensuring a smooth entry into the core. The goal here is to demolish the key defenses, including the two Inferno Towers, the Monolith, and the Scattershot. Send most of your troops including the Super Minion and Heroes through the created tunnel.

Final cleanup and Royal Champion deployment

Royal Champion utility in Clash of Clans Impossible Final Challenge (Image via Supercell)

In the final phase, deploy the Royal Champion on the far right side of the base to clear the Tesla farm and remaining defenses. Use any remaining troops and spells to clean up the base, ensuring all defenses are down. Improvise Queen's ability to quickly achieve 3 stars in Clash of Clans Impossible Final Haaland Challenge.

