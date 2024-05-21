How to 3 star the Clash of Clans 4-4-2 Formation Haaland Challenge?

The Clash of Clans 4-4-2 Formation Haaland is the penultimate challenge in the ongoing Haaland-themed event. It requires players to achieve a 3-star victory by raiding and destroying a Town Hall 3 base using pre-defined troops and spells. To complete the objective, players must formulate effective strategies by deploying the right troop at the right time in the precise location.

This article highlights all the steps needed to 3-star the Clash of Clans 4-4-2 Formation Haaland Challenge.

Method to get 3 stars in Clash of Clans 4-4-2 Formation Haaland Challenge

Here are all the steps you will need to achieve the objective:

Initial deployment and key hero neutralization

Barbarian King deployment (Image via Supercell)

Begin by deploying your Barbarian King on the right side of the base. This positioning will allow him to immediately engage and take down one of the Royal Champions, the most powerful defenders in this formation.

Simultaneously, place one of your Barbarian Kickers behind the Town Hall. This Kicker’s initial target should be the Grand Warden altar. After destroying the altar, the Kicker will continue to take down the Town Hall. The Barbarian King’s Vampstache ability helps him recuperate health as he attacks, ensuring his durability in this phase.

Bottom section clearance

Barbarian Kickers deployment (Image via Supercell)

Next, position two Barbarian Kickers at the bottom of the base, assigning one to each Cannon. These Kickers will swiftly eliminate the Cannons and then proceed to destroy the Clan Castle, allowing for a smooth operation in Clash of Clans 4-4-2 Formation Haaland Challenge.

Read more: Clash of Clans Football Queen skin details

Central area assault

Two Royal Champions defending the base (Image via Supercell)

With the bottom section cleared, shift focus to the central area where two Royal Champions are stationed. Your Barbarian King will approach these heroes to destroy them using his Spiky Ball Hero Equipment.

Utilize your six yellow card spells effectively. As your Barbarian King or the Barbarian Kickers from the bottom move toward the Royal Champions, cast a yellow card spell to turn the closest Royal Champion invisible, preventing her from attacking your troops. If needed, apply another yellow card spell as soon as the first one expires to maintain the upper hand.

Final cleanup and victory

Giant Thrower usage (Image via Supercell)

When fewer than nine buildings remain, deploy the Giant Thrower and any remaining Barbarian Kickers to finish off the structures. Ensure your King’s ability is activated to maximize his damage and survivability during this final phase.

It's important to note that the ultimate goal is not to defeat the heroes themselves but to destroy their altars. Focus on destroying their altars to achieve three stars in the Clash of Clans 4-4-2 Formation Haaland Challenge.

Check out more articles related to Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback