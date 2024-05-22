Clash of Clans leak suggests upcoming More Community Event milestones and more

A recent Clash of Clans leak from reliable COC content creator (X/@ClashDotNinja)mentions an upcoming community event called "More Community Event." Per the official post from the COC creator, multiplayer attacks' destruction percentage will be added to the community this time, making it slightly easier to complete generating even more hype in the community.

An official teaser from the Clash of Clans official page, followed by the creator's post on May 22, 2024, indicates the More Community Event will be arriving soon on COC.

This article discusses everything we know so far about this upcoming community event from the leak.

Leak suggests milestones and rewards for the More Community Event in Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

The official post from @ClashDotNinja reveals some other details regarding the More Community event in Clash of Clans. Per the official post, there are five milestones available for this event. You need to complete these milestones by reaching specific destruction percentages. These are:

First milestone: Gets completed when the community achieves 37.5 million% destruction in total

Gets completed when the community achieves 37.5 million% destruction in total Second milestone: Gets completed when the community achieves 75 million% destruction in total

Gets completed when the community achieves 75 million% destruction in total Third milestone: Gets completed when the community achieves 150 million% destruction in total

Gets completed when the community achieves 150 million% destruction in total Fourth milestone: Gets c ompleted when the community achieves 225 million% destruction in total

Gets ompleted when the community achieves 225 million% destruction in total Fifth milestone: Gets completed when the community achieves 300 million% destruction in total

Expand Tweet

There are five rewards that will be distributed once you complete the milestones. The rewards are:

Training Potion for completing the first milestone

for completing the first milestone 1 Gem Army Boost Event for completing the second milestone

for completing the second milestone x2 Star Bonus for completing the third milestone

for completing the third milestone x3 Star Bonus for completing the fourth milestone

for completing the fourth milestone x4 Star Bonus for completing the fifth milestone

Since the Star Bonus Multipliers now boost the Ores after their recent update, these rewards will help you upgrade your Hero Equipments as well.

The COC content creator's post also talks about some additional rewards such as:

1 milestone: x2 P.E.K.K.A Statues

2 milestones: x2 Football Skins Set

3 milestones: x2 Book of Everything

4 milestones: x2 Signed Haaland Jerseys

5 milestones: x2 50,000 Gems

The post states that the Clash of Clans official social media pages might organize some giveaways to motivate players to grab these rewards. Thus, you should keep an eye out for these giveaways during this event as well.

Release date of the More Community Event in Clash of Clans?

While the content creator's post does not pinpoint a specific release date for the More Community Event in Clash of Clans, it is expected that the event might arrive on May 23, 2024. However, the post does mention that the event will be live until May 31, 2024, at 08:00 AM UTC, and the rewards will arrive on June 1, 2024, at 08:00 UTC for 48 hours.

Follow Sportskeeda for more COC-related guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback