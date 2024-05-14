How to get free Super Squad King Skin in Clash of Clans

Clashers can now receive the Super Squad King Skin for free in Clash of Clans in celebration of 30 million Squad Mates registering for Squad Busters, the new crossover-type game from Supercell. Per the official announcement, you must create a squad consisting of characters from other titles from the same developers and try to collect the most gems in a field of 10 different squads.

The title's unique nature has all Supercell games' communities brimming with excitement. Due to the record-high numbers of Squad Mates registering for the Squad Busters ahead of its release, Supercell announced some special rewards for Clash of Clans and other game communities via the official X page of these titles. Follow our guide to get free Super Squad King Skin in Clash of Clans.

A complete guide to get free Super Squad King Skin in Clash of Clans

The Super Squad King Skin in Clash of Clans has a cartoon-like appearance. With its big bobblehead face on a rather small body, the new king costume gives it a funny and cute look which is loved by many.

This article will provide you with a complete guide on how to acquire free Super Squad King Skin in Clash of Clans.

Step 1: Check out the official X post from Clash of Clans official page (click on this link)

You can also open the game directly and follow the last two steps for the free Super Squad Skin in Clash of Clans.

In celebration of this event, Supercell has also announced other free rewards for games like Brawl Stars and more.

You can grab a free emote in Clash Royale during this event

Supercell is rolling out exciting rewards as promised as pre-registration perks (Image via Supercell)

The official Clash Royale X page also announced a free Baby King emote to celebrate the 30 million free registration. You must visit the official Squad Busters website and scroll through the pre-registration perks to get these incredible rewards.

You can check out our article to find the complete, detailed guide on how to acquire the emote for free in Clash Royale.

