How to get a free Baby King Emote in Clash Royale?

Supercell's added a new Baby King Emote in Clash Royale, as a gesture for 30 Million pre-registrations for their latest game, Squad Busters. You can get this emoji for free as part of the Squad Busters pre-registration perks. This unlocks unique items in several of Supercell's popular titles, including Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars, in addition to giving you access to this emoji.

This article will show you the method to obtain the Baby King Emote in Clash Royale step-by-step.

Method to get free a Baby King Emote in Clash Royale

These are the rewards that a Clash Royale user can benefit from Squad Buster's pre-registration perks (Image via Supercell)

Step 1: Visit the official Squad Busters website

Visit the Squad Busters website to get started on your path to obtaining the Baby King Emote in Clash Royale.

Step 2: Select Clash Royale rewards

Locate the Clash Royale area by scrolling through the list of pre-registration perks. Among the alluring offers, don't miss the coveted Baby King Emote, which is the milestone award associated with Squad Busters reaching 30 million pre-registrations.

Step 3: Click on the Baby King Emote

Press the arrow symbol available at the top right of the Baby King Emote in Clash Royale rewards to see more information. This will cause a new window to open, with further details about the unique reward and instructions on how to claim it.

"Open Clash Royale" button (Image via Supercell)

Step 4: Open Clash Royale

Find and click the "Open Clash Royale" button. This will cause your device to instantly load the Clash Royale app, allowing you to switch from Squad Busters to your preferred battle arena with ease.

Step 5: Check your In-game mail

Open the game and go to your in-game mailbox. A message with the much-desired Baby King Emote will be waiting for you. To claim your free emoji and add it to your collection, just pick the message.

Participating in the Squad Busters pre-registration campaign will not only get you ready for an incredible new journey but will also improve your gaming experience on several well-loved franchises.

