Clash Royale Void Spell: Release date, stats, and more

The Clash Royale Void Spell is a new card that will be released at the start of Season 59. For players eager to try new tricks and strategies, its arrival will be momentous because it'll be the first spell card to be included in four years. The Void Spell is expected to change gaming dynamics and open up new opportunities for tactical mastery, thanks to its distinctive mechanics and adaptable features.

Reaching this card will be a significant accomplishment since it will be found in Arena 15, called Miner's Mine, and is going to require 5,000 trophy points to unlock. Because this is an Epic card, which makes it rare, players will want to acquire and master it.

Release date of Clash Royale Void Spell

Players of Clash Royale are excitedly awaiting the release of the Void Spell, which is scheduled for Monday, May 6, 2024. With this eagerly anticipated addition, gamers will have a potent new weapon to use in combat, adding to the arena's already exciting atmosphere.

Gameplay mechanics of Clash Royale Void Spell

A dark circle forms in the arena upon this card's deployment, indicating the approaching effect of the Void.

Any troops that walk or fly over the Void area will be struck by three rounds of beams over five seconds.

The Void Spell's damage is dynamic, changing based on how many soldiers are inside its radius of effect at the beginning of each wave.

After its deployment, the first wave of beams appears 0.4 seconds later, with the following waves appearing every 1.5 seconds.

Only if troops are still inside the Void area when the waves hit will they be harmed by the beams. Moving away from the area of effect helps lessen the damage caused by the next waves. The Void Spell's radius stays fixed at 2.5 tiles for the duration of its activation.

Stats of Clash Royale Void Spell

Card Type: Spell

Elixir Cost: 3

Rarity: Epic

Arena Unlock: Miner’s Mine (Arena 15)

Trophy Requirement: 5,000 trophies

Targets Damage / Beam Beam Strength Tower Damage 1 544 100% 48 2 - 4 160 29% 24 5 + 48 9% 16

