How to use Executioner in Clash Royale

The Executioner in Clash Royale is a troop with a flexible and potent weapon that can deal massive damage to both air and ground units. Gaining proficiency with the Executioner can greatly improve your gameplay and help you win.

We'll explore the methods and techniques required to use the Executioner skillfully in this guide, from setting up for optimal effect to working in tandem with support cards.

Strategies to use Executioner in Clash Royale

1) Positioning for maximum value

Positioning (Image via Supercell)

To maximize the efficiency of the Executioner in Clash Royale, proper posture is essential. Arrange him to help your tank units, such as the Giant or Golem, and shield him from hostile forces at the same time. This gives him the ability to target and destroy any ground or air troops that try to retaliate against your push.

Alternatively, place the Executioner behind your Crown Towers in Clash Royale to repel approaching enemy pushes. He's a great defensive option against hordes of troops like Skeleton Army or Minion Horde because of his area damage and ranged assaults. By positioning him in the center, he can cover both lanes and offer assistance when required.

2) Synergize with tank cards

Deck consisting of Executioner (Image via Supercell)

The Executioner's potency on the battlefield can be increased by matching him with tank cards that go well together. The Executioner and cards in Clash Royale like Tornado work incredibly well together since they can slow down or group enemy soldiers together, which gives the Executioner the ability to do devastating area damage.

Furthermore, when paired with the Executioner in Clash Royale, cards like P.E.K.K.A. or Electro Giant can provide a powerful push. This combination can destroy large numbers of troops equally, making it difficult for your adversary to resist well.

3) Timing and patience

Executioner with Valkyrie (Image via Supercell)

When deploying the Executioner in Clash Royale, patience is essential. Unless necessary, do not rush to play him at the first hint of opposing soldiers. Rather, hold off on responding with the Executioner until your opponent has committed a sizable quantity of elixir to a push. This will maximize his worth and possibly catch them off guard.

To predict your opponent's next move and send the Executioner at the right time, keep an eye on their cards and elixir count. He can be used to surprise your opponent and shift the tide of the battle in your favor by timing his deployment to coincide with enemy unit spawns or when they are short on elixir.

