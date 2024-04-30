Best tips to use Ice Spirit in Clash Royale

Ice Spirit in Clash Royale is a one-elixir cost card well-known for its adaptability and tactical importance in combat. The Ice Spirit offers a wide range of tactical choices, from quickly cycling through your deck to offering vital defensive support against opposing advances, thanks to its freezing ability and cheap elixir cost.

We'll look at the main approaches in this guide to make the most out of the Ice Spirit: support and synergy, defensive utility, and cycle and chip damage. Gaining proficiency with the Ice Spirit will improve your Clash Royale gameplay by allowing you to deceive opponents and win with style.

Strategies to use Ice Spirit in Clash Royale

1) Cycle and chip damage

Deck with Ice Spirit (Image via Supercell)

With just one elixir required, the Ice Spirit in Clash Royale is among the least expensive cards. Thus, it's ideal for rapidly going through your deck and enabling you to return frequently to your important cards.

To keep your opponent under strain and your elixir flowing, use the Ice Spirit often. Furthermore, if left unchecked, the Ice Spirit can inflict chip damage on opposing towers in Clash Royale.

Use it alone or in conjunction with other troops to gradually reduce the health of the enemy's tower. Even though its damage might not seem like much, it can pile up, especially when combined with other cards that provide chip damage, like Goblin Barrel. To get the most out of the Ice Spirit's chip damage potential and keep up a formidable defensive presence, remember to deploy it strategically.

2) Use its defensive utilities

Ice Spirit evolution (Image via Supercell)

Its 1.2-second-long troop freezing duration can stall enemy advances and buy your defending units valuable extra time to inflict damage. To stop enemy charges, reset targeting, and lessen damage from high-damage troops like the Prince or Sparky, use the Ice Spirit.

The Ice Spirit in Clash Royale also works well in tandem with other defensive structures and units like Tesla or the Cannon. To extend the life of these defenses and make them more effective against enemy attacks, deploy the Ice Spirit next to them.

Fun fact: When the Bandit is in dash mode, Ice Spirit will go above and beyond to leap and freeze her.

3) Support and collaborate

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

The Ice Spirit in Clash Royale can be a useful support card in cooperative strategies, even though its primary uses are in cycling and defense. Pair the Ice Spirit with other cards in Clash Royale, to maximize collaborations and complement its abilities.

Combine the Ice Spirit with troops like the Musketeer to freeze enemy troops in place while your units do massive damage. Additionally, by freezing enemy counters and enabling your swarm units to deliver damage undisturbed, the Ice Spirit can increase the efficacy of swarm soldiers such as Goblin Gang.

