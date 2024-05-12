How to use Princess in Clash Royale

The Princess in Clash Royale may change the course of any fight. Her accurate long-range strikes are versatile, and you will fare quite well if you use them to your advantage. It is the best card for support, whether your goal is to protect your towers or bolster your pushes.

There are some essential tactics you must know before you can outmaneuver your rivals using the Princess in Clash Royale. In this article, we will help you perfect her timing and positioning, so you can fully utilize her defensive and support qualities.

Strategies to use Princess in Clash Royale

1) Positioning and timing

Positioning and timing (Image via Supercell)

Placement is essential for the Princess to reach her full potential. She will remain safe from opposing attacks if you position her behind your troops or towers and keep firing at your opponents. If you position her in the middle of your side of the arena, she can target both lanes and provide tremendous coverage.

Furthermore, her deployment must be timed perfectly when opposing hostile forces. Use her to effectively sweep away the opponent's swarm soldiers, such as the Minion Horde or Skeleton Army, as they approach. She can also be used to progressively weaken the opponent's defenses by chipping away at their towers from a safe distance.

2) Supporting and defending

Expand Tweet

The Princess in Clash Royale is also excellent at deterring enemy attacks and bolstering your pushes. When paired with tanks such as the Giant or Golem, she can offer ranged support and destroy opposing troops that would otherwise endanger your tank. This combo produces a powerful push that compels the opposition to either use elixir defense or incur serious tower damage.

When playing defense, the Princess in Clash Royale is a great counter to cards like Goblin Gang, Spear Goblins, and Minions since she can handle waves of low-hitpoint soldiers by herself. If placed strategically behind your Crown Towers in Clash Royale, she can attack invading troops early and weaken or destroy them before they reach your towers or other defensive units.

3) Baiting and controlling

Official game poster (Image via Supercell )

The Princess can be used as a bait card that forces your opponent to use their spells, especially less potent ones like Log or Arrows. You can entice your opponent to use their spell earlier by positioning her behind your towers.

This will free up your hand to play more dangerous cards without worrying about them being readily countered. Moreover, by baiting out high-damage enemy spells like Fireball or Rocket, you can weaken their defenses and make them more susceptible to your other win conditions in Clash Royale.

With the Princess in Clash Royale, you can exert constant pressure on your adversary and take control of the battlefield. Her long-range strikes compel the opposition to retaliate, drawing their focus and energy away from their favored tactic. This control feature is particularly useful when the battle is nearing its conclusion and elixir management becomes crucial.

Check out more articles on this game: