5 Best 2v2 decks in Clash Royale (2023)

2v2 battles add an exciting dimension to Clash Royale by allowing players to team up with a friend or a clan mate to take on two opponents. Effective collaboration and deck synergy are critical for success in 2v2 matches. This article covers five of the greatest 2v2 decks that will help you acquire a competitive edge over your opponents and conquer this game mode.

Remember that the game's meta is constantly altering, so keep an eye out for any updates or balancing adjustments in Clash Royale.

Top 2v2 decks in Clash Royale (2023)

1) P.E.K.K.A bridge spam deck

This deck specializes in gaining control of the battlefield and putting pressure on opponents in Clash Royale. The P.E.K.K.A acts as your primary defense unit and may also counter-push.

The Bandit and Battle Ram are great for immediately putting pressure on your opponent's towers, while the Electro Wizard offers diverse support and stuns enemy soldiers and buildings.

Poison and Zap aid in swarm management and deliver additional chip damage. The Baby Dragon and Dark Prince provide splash damage for both offense and defense. Here is the full deck:

P.E.K.K.A

Bandit

Battle Ram

Electro Wizard

Poison

Zap

Dark Prince

Baby Dragon

2) Golem beatdown deck

Golem decks are formidable in 2v2 fights because of their capacity to construct enormous pushes in Clash Royale. The Night Witch and Baby Dragon provide air and ground support behind the Golem, while the Tornado assists in clustering opposing soldiers for efficient splash damage.

The Lumberjack adds a fast and powerful melee unit to your push, while the Elixir Collector allows you to generate additional elixir for larger drives. Lightning is a deadly spell used to strike high-value enemy troops and buildings. Here is the full deck:

Golem

Night Witch

Baby Dragon

Tornado

Mega Minion

Lumberjack

Elixir Collector

Lightning

3) X-Bow cycle deck

If used correctly, the X-Bow cycle deck can be a powerful choice in 2v2 matches in Clash Royale. While your partner focuses on protecting and supporting your X-Bow, utilize it to maintain persistent pressure on one of the opponent's towers.

The Tornado and Log aid in the control of enemy troops and facilities, while the Ice Wizard and Tesla offer outstanding defensive capabilities.

Archers and Skeleton Army can deal with ground threats, while Fireball is a useful spell for clearing swarms and finishing off low-health troops or buildings. Here is the full deck:

X-Bow

Tornado

Log

Ice Wizard

Tesla

Archers

Fireball

Skeleton Army

4) Royal Giant control deck

In 2v2 engagements, the Royal Giant Control deck is adaptable and powerful. The Furnace summons Fire Spirits to provide pressure and confuse enemy troops, while the Royal Giant works from afar to chip away at your opponent's structures.

Tornado and Log help control and interrupt enemy assaults, while Electro Wizard, Baby Dragon, and Mega Minion give air and ground support.

Lightning can be utilized to weaken the defenses of crucial enemy troops and installations. Here is the full deck:

Royal Giant

Furnace

Electro Wizard

Tornado

Log

Baby Dragon

Mega Minion

Lightning

5) Three Musketeers split deck

The Three Musketeers Split deck can surprise and overpower opponents. Install the Elixir Collector to gain an Elixir advantage and help your Three Musketeers.

Battle Ram, Dark Prince, and Minion Horde are all good offensive and defensive options. Tornado may interrupt opponent assaults and group troops together for efficient removal, while Zap and Ice Spirit help control opposing forces.

Three Musketeers

Elixir Collector

Battle Ram

Dark Prince

Zap

Ice Spirit

Tornado

Minion Horde

