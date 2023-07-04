3 best decks for the Dark Elixir mode in Clash Royale Card Evolution update

The Dark Elixir mode in Clash Royale's Card Evolution update adds an exciting new element to the gameplay, forcing players to adjust their strategies and deck combinations. This mode necessitates careful preparation and quick thinking due to evolved cards and unique and random dark elixir circles in the game.

The article examines three of the strongest decks for the Dark Elixir mode, each with its playstyle and strategy. These decks offer various playstyle options, from adaptable control decks to unrelenting siege tactics.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Witch Control and 4 other best decks for the Dark Elixir mode in Clash Royale Card Evolution update

1) Hog Cycle deck

Hog Cycle deck for Dark Elixir mode in Clash Royale Card Evolution update (Image via Supercell)

Because of its fast-paced gameplay and unrelenting Hog Rider pushes, the Hog Cycle deck is a popular pick in Clash Royale. This deck is built around swiftly cycling through cards to maintain offensive pressure. The primary win condition is for the Hog Rider to reach the opponent's towers and deliver sufficient damage.

The Ice Spirit and Skeletons are low-cost cycle cards that can give defensive value by distracting or freezing opposing troops. The Cannon is a flexible defensive structure that can draw and confuse opposing soldiers, allowing your towers to deliver damage. The Musketeer deals well-ranged damage and air defense, while the Fireball and Log deal area-of-effect damage and have spell control. The Ice Golem is a defensive tank capable of distracting heavy enemy troops in the game.

The Hog Cycle deck remains powerful in Dark Elixir mode because it can quickly cycle through cards while maintaining pressure on the enemy. However, push your Hog Rider when a drop of a dark elixir is dropped in either of the opponent's towers to get a boost attack in Clash Royale.

2) X-Bow Siege deck

X-Bow Siege deck for Dark Elixir mode in Clash Royale Card Evolution update (Image via Supercell)

The X-Bow Siege deck is an excellent alternative for players who prefer to play defensively while maintaining battlefield control in this new Card Evolution update. The X-Bow is your primary win condition, constantly putting pressure on your opponent's towers.

The Dart Goblin deals chip damage from a safe distance, making it a perfect X-Bow support card. The Skeleton Army can deal with high-hitpoint units while also distracting invading soldiers. The Ice Spirit has varied defensive powers and can help freeze hostile units to aid the defense. The Knight is a dependable tank with a strong counter-push option. Your primary sources of area-of-effect damage are the Fireball and Zap spells, which can be employed to clear swarms and deal with opposing support troops. Finally, the Tesla is your major defensive structure, providing superior defense against ground and air forces.

The X-Bow Siege deck can flourish in the Dark Elixir mode because it maintains control and imposes pressure on your opponent. However, make sure to use X-Bow when a dark circle pops out on either of the bridges in the battle arena to increase its D.P.S. with the rage effect in this new update of Card Evolution of Clash Royale.

3) Witch Control deck

The Witch Control deck for Dark Elixir mode in Clash Royale Card Evolution update (Image via Supercell)

The Witch Control deck focuses on battlefield control by combining the Witch's swarm of skeletons with adaptable defensive units. The Witch provides primary support by conjuring skeletons to distract and swarm hostile forces. The Goblin Gang adds more swarms and can be deployed on offense or defense.

The Mini P.E.K.K.A is a high-damage melee unit capable of swiftly annihilating tanks and high-hitpoint infantry. The Bomber deals area-of-effect damage, effectively taking out groupings of opponent troops. The Knight is a solid tank and defensive choice. The Arrows spell increases area-of-effect damage and can clear away swarms. The Tesla is the principal defensive structure, defending against ground and air forces. Finally, the Minion Horde provides air defense and can be employed to aid in counter-pushes in Clash Royale.

The Witch Control deck can be effective in this new mode in the Card Evolution update due to its ability to retain strong defensive capabilities while simultaneously unleashing powerful counter-attacks. However, make sure to surprise the enemy with the Mini P.E.K.K.A and goblin gang push with the help of dark elixir whenever you see a chance to take out the tower in an instant in Clash Royale.

