How to use Royal Giant in Clash Royale

The Royal Giant is one of the most powerful tanks in Clash Royale. This flexible card can demolish adversary towers with its colossal presence and ranged strikes. We'll go over strategic placement, necessary support cards, and timing in this guide to help you efficiently utilize the power of the Royal Giant.

This guide will provide you with the information and methods you need to rule the arena, regardless of whether you're an experienced player trying to improve your Royal Giant strategies or a novice keen to learn how to use this potent card.

Strategies to use Royal Giant in Clash Royale

1) Strategic placement

To maximize the Royal Giant's effectiveness, positioning is essential. The Royal Giant in Clash Royale can deliver damage from a distance because it is a ranged attacker, unlike other tanky troops like the Giant or Golem.

When using the Royal Giant, place it so that it can draw attention to defensive structures like Tesla or Inferno Tower and target enemy towers. The Royal Giant can target enemy structures right away as it is positioned at the bridge, applying pressure to your opponent's defenses.

But be aware of possible counter-pushes from your opponent; if you position the Royal Giant too aggressively, you may find yourself open to a powerful counterattack. To further assist in removing enemy fortifications and shielding your Royal Giant from approaching dangers, think about providing it with troops or spell support.

2) Supporting cards

Royal Giant picture on the left (Image via Supercell)

Success in Clash Royale depends on creating a well-rounded deck that plays to the Royal Giant's advantages. When opposing troops try to swarm your Royal Giant, cards like Baby Dragon or Valkyrie can help wipe them out so it can concentrate on damaging enemy buildings.

Incorporating spells like Zap, Log, or Fireball can also assist in eliminating opposing troops or defensive structures that could endanger your Royal Giant. Additionally, it's critical to have cards like Goblin Gang or Mega Minion, which can back your Royal Giant during pushes and give your opponent's defenses more damage or distraction.

3) Timing and patience

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

When using the Royal Giant in Clash Royale, timing is crucial, especially given the cost of its elixir. Considering the hefty cost of the Royal Giant card, it's best to hold off on using it until you have sufficient elixir rather than playing it straight away.

When your opponent is low on elixir or has recently used one of their important defense cards, try to take advantage of the situation to your advantage and send your Royal Giant unopposed to opposing towers in Clash Royale. Furthermore, when using the Royal Giant, patience is essential, particularly if your opponent possesses great defensive qualities.

If your Royal Giant in Clash Royale is easily countered or doesn't inflict a lot of damage on its first push, don't give up. Rather, concentrate on accumulating elixir and methodically organizing your next push, modifying your strategy to counter your opponent's defensive moves.

