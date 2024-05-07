Clash of Clans new Spiky Ball Hero Equipment statistics

The latest Clash with Haaland event has brought a new Epic Spiky Ball Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans, exciting the community. Supercell has brought amazing time-limited troops spells and the highly anticipated Epic Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King. You can use the medals earned from the free Medal path of the Medal Event in COC to purchase this new Hero Equipment from the Traders Shop.
While you work to earn enough medals to purchase the Spiky Ball Hero Equipment in COC, here are the statistics of the Equipment, as mentioned by trusted Clash of Clans creator (X/@ClashDotNinja) on their official X page.
Clash of Clans Spiky Ball hero Equipment: Launch date, statistics, and more
Per the official video posted from the COC page on X, the Clash with Haaland Medal Event will arrive in the title on May 7, 2024, and will last until May 23, 2024. The recent special event has brought a new Epic Hero Equipment for Barbarian King called the Spiky Ball.
Popular COC Creator ClashNinja (X/@ClashDotNinja) has posted the complete statistics of the Clash of Clans Spiky Ball Hero Equipment on his official X page. Here is everything you need to know about the new Hero Equipment.
You must participate in the Clash with Haaland event, and take the new time-limited Barbarian Kicker troop in your army to earn Footballs and progress through the free medal path.
As you keep collecting these Footballs, you will unlock various rewards, including many Golden Boot Medals. Use these Golden Boot Medals in the Traders Shop during this event to purchase different event-exclusive decorative items and the Epic Spiky Ball Hero Equipment in COC for the Barbarian King.
While the COC Creator's post does not specify details about this new Spiky Ball Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans, this is expected to be an active ability. Once activated, it will help the Barbarian King kick a Football that will bounce on different buildings to deal damage.
Since you can only equip your champions with two different Hero Equipment, clashers will need to go back to the drawing board to choose suitable equipment to take along with this new Spiky Ball Epic Hero Equipment for their Barbarian King in Clash of Clans.
