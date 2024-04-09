Clash of Clans guide: Effective Valkyrie Spam attack strategy for Town Hall 16

The Valkyrie Spam attack strategy in Clash of Clans involves funneling through an opponent's base and sending in the group of Valkyries. This strategy is especially effective in the latest Town Hall 16 and requires precise execution to achieve three stars during raids. The main troop in this attack, Valkyries, is unlocked at Town Hall 8 when players upgrade their Dark Barracks to level 3.

This article highlights the composition and strategy required to decimate Town Hall 16 using the Valkyrie Spam attack in Clash of Clans.

Army composition for the required attack in Clash of Clans Town Hall 16

Army composition (Image via Supercell/ Mattgizmo YouTube)

Here's the required army composition:

Super Barbarian x 12

Archer x 2

Wizard x 1

Root Rider x 4

Minion x 1

Valkyrie x 16

Headhunter x 4

Apprentice Warden x 1

Siege Barracks x 3

Rage Spell x 1

Freeze Spell x 1

Earthquake Spell x 8

Barbarian King (with Phoenix as pet)

Archer Queen (with Unicorn as pet)

Grand Warden (with Diggy as pet)

Royal Champion (with Spirit Fox as pet)

Clan Castle Troop (Archer x 2, Valkyrie x 6)

Balloon x 1

Stepwise guide to execute the Valkyrie Spam attack

Preparing the army and analyzing the base layout

Analyze base (Image via Supercell/ Mattgizmo YouTube)

Before launching the attack, ensure your army composition aligns with the Valkyrie spam strategy. The recommended Clash of Clans army includes a mix of Super Barbarians, supporting troops like Archers and Wizards, Valkyries, Hero units, and spells such as Rage, Freeze, and Earthquake.

Carefully analyze the enemy base layout to identify key defensive structures, hero positions, and potential entry points. Look for vulnerabilities and plan your attack route accordingly.

Create a funnel

Start funneling (Image via Supercell/ Mattgizmo YouTube)

Start the attack by creating a funnel using Root Riders, Super Barbarians, and other funneling troops. The goal is to direct your Valkyries towards the core of the base while minimizing distractions from surrounding buildings.

Use Earthquake Spells strategically to open up walls and create pathways for your Valkyries to invade the base. Focus on key entry points that lead directly to the core to maximize efficiency.

Deploying troops and spells

Deploy Valkyrie and Head Hunter (Image via Supercell/ Mattgizmo YouTube)

Once the funnel is established and walls are opened, deploy your troops in a controlled manner. Start by sending in Valkyries alongside supporting troops like Wizards and Headhunters. Use Rage Spells to boost their damage output and Freeze Spells to disable critical defensive structures.

Reinforcement

Siege Barracks and other reinforcements (Image via Supercell/ Mattgizmo YouTube)

As your main force pushes through the core, deploy cleanup troops such as Minions and remaining Super Barbarians to clear out any remaining buildings. Reinforce your army with Clan Castle troops and Siege Barracks reinforcements to bolster your offensive capabilities.

Utilize Heroes and their pets

Barbarian King in action (Image via Supercell/ Mattgizmo YouTube)

Coordinate the abilities of your heroes and their pets to maximize the attack's impact. Utilize the Barbarian King's Giant Gauntlet Hero Equipment and his Phoenix pet's ability for added durability in the core. Additionally, the Archer Queen along with her Unicorn pet forms a great duo as her pet heals and prolongs her survival on the battlefield.

Grand Warden's Diggy also provide additional protection. The effective use of Spirit Fox's ability is essential for targeting specific defenses, as it makes the Royal Champion invisible for a limited duration.

