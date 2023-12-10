Clash of Clans guide: How to use the new Spirit Fox pet

Clash of Clans will soon receive the TH16 update, which has kept gamers on their toes since its announcement. Moreover, the developer has revealed a few upcoming features through recent sneak peeks, which include a new Town Hall, defense merging ability, Root Rider troop, Spirit Fox pet, and more. That last item is available upon unlocking Town Hall 16 in Clash of Clans.

The Spirit Fox has already been labeled by many gamers as the best pet in this game, which means you should definitely consider using it in your attacks. This guide will discuss various strategies to help you effectively use the Spirit Fox pet in Clash of Clans.

New Spirit Fox pet in Clash of Clans

Unlocking Town Hall 16 will allow you to elevate your Pet House to Level 9, its max upgrade level. By doing so, you’ll unlock the new Spirit Fox, which has a unique Spirit Walk ability that periodically turns this pet and its Hero invisible.

The companion can perform this ability as long as it’s alive in the battle. Moreover, Spirit Walk can be used as many times as one wants. Note that only the pet and its Hero will be turned invisible by the ability, not the other troops in the vicinity. Moreover, the Spirit Fox is skilled at slowing down the targets it attacks, though this ability isn’t mentioned in the pet’s in-game description.

Which is the best Hero in Clash of Clans for Spirit Fox pet?

For those unaware, Clash of Clans has four Heroes: Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Grand Warden, and Champion, and you can use the Spirit Fox with only one of them. If you employ a Hero as a tank, you should avoid using this as its pet. That is because it’ll turn the unit invisible, resulting in incoming attacks being re-targeted to your troops.

Moreover, to use the Spirit Fox most effectively, you should avoid using it with a Hero that has a comparatively larger attacking range — Archer Queen and Grand Warden. This is because when the pet accompanies them in attacking a building, it goes close to its target, leaving the Hero behind. Consequently, the Spirit Fox absorbs incoming attacks, whereas the main unit stays behind.

You can use this companion with the Barbarian King or Royal Champion. The former will work as an excellent tank due to his high hit points, saving the pet from incoming fires. Moreover, pairing the Spirit Fox with the Royal Champion can also be a good strategy for those looking to take down defenses using a Hero.

