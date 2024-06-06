Clash of Clans dev confirms merging "will be an upgrade requirement" for Town Hall 17

Following the introduction of Town Hall 16 in Clash of Clans, players engaged in discussions surrounding the anticipation of a new Town Hall level. In response to their concerns, Stuart, a Clash of Clans developer, orchestrated a fan-driven question-and-answer session on the game's Reddit account.

This article aims to shed light on the key insights shared by the developer concerning Town Hall 17 in Clash of Clans.

What is the necessity to upgrade to Town Hall 17?

Comment byu/ClashOfClansOfficial from discussion inClashOfClans Expand Post

Trending

The developer mentioned that COC players need to merge all their defenses to initiate the upgrade process to Town Hall 17. They will be required to max out their Archer Towers and Cannons before merging them to create Multi-Archer Towers and Ricochet Cannons.

Upgrading does require considerable in-game resources and time investment. Completing them promptly would facilitate a seamless transition to Town Hall 17 upon its release, which is anticipated to follow the established trend and occur a year after Town Hall 16.

Additionally, the developers mentioned that they are thinking of providing players with more freedom to decorate their home villages through custom modifiers.

Read more: Best tips to improve Queen Charge LavaLoon in the game

What else did the developer mention in the Clash of Clans Reddit post regarding upcoming upgrades?

Comment byu/ClashOfClansOfficial from discussion inClashOfClans Expand Post

In addition to the merging of defenses, the developer has revealed plans for the upcoming update set for June 2024. It's anticipated to be launched on June 17.

This update is designed for lower Town Hall level players, offering them a boosted path to swiftly catch up with their peers and prepare for the release of Town Hall 17. This initiative aims to equip them with a proper army to compete on a global scale.

On Reddit, Stuart also hinted that they might combine Eagle Artillery with the Town Hall in future updates.

Check out more articles related to Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback