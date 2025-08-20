Marvel Rivals is making some big hero balancing changes in August 21 update

Marvel Rivals is implementing major balancing changes for three key heroes in the August 21 update. The update will go live at 9 AM UTC tomorrow and will not involve any downtime. Therefore, players can immediately join the server. The three heroes receiving balancing changes are Blade, Human Torch, and Loki.If you want to learn more about the upcoming changes in Marvel Rivals, read below.Marvel Rivals August 21 hero balancing changes explainedBlade is receiving increased resilience in this update. Human Torch, also known as Johnny Storm, is getting a significant nerf in this update. As for Loki, the update will reduce his Mystical Missile damage and the effectiveness of his illusions against enemies. Here is a detailed breakdown of all the changes:AdjustmentsDuelistBladeThe Daywalker's resilience just slightly leveled up. Blade's got more staying power for those midnight brawls!- Increase Lifesteal gained during Bloodline Awakening from 60% to 65%. Reduce self-healing reduction from 40% to 35%.Human TorchJohnny Storm's heat is still on, but his flame's been dialed back just enough for ground heroes to catch their breath!- Reduce Flame Field (right-click on terrain) Damage Over Time from 25/s to 20/s.- Reduce Pyro-Prison Damage Over Time from 50/s to 40/s.StrategistLokiThe God of Mischief and his illusions are a tad less punishing!- Reduce Mystical Missile damage dealt by Loki and his illusions to enemies from 30 to 25. (Healing for teammates remains unchanged.)After the Season 3.5 update, some of the heroes in the game might have seemed overpowered. We can expect Marvel Rivals to have a more balancing experience after August 21 update.That covers everything you needed to know about the upcoming Marvel Rivals update. Check out our other news and guides related to Marvel Rivals:All hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 updateHow to get Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic skin for free via GeForce reward in Marvel RivalsHow to get Polarity Bond Cloak and Dagger skin in Marvel RivalsResource Rumble in Marvel Rivals: Everything we know