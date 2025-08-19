  • home icon
  • How to get Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic skin for free via GeForce reward in Marvel Rivals

How to get Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic skin for free via GeForce reward in Marvel Rivals

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Aug 19, 2025 15:01 GMT
Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

You can get the Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic skin completely free in Marvel Rivals now. This new costume is the latest GeForce reward from Nvidia. It's not the first time that Nvidia has collaborated with different games and given away free cosmetics for fans to obtain. If you are a fan of Marvel Rivals and love Doctor Strange, you should hurry and redeem the reward as soon as possible, as the supply is limited.

If you want to learn how to obtain the Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic skin completely free, read below.

How to obtain the Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic Skin in Marvel Rivals

Obtaining the skin is pretty straightforward. Follow the steps below to get the skin in Marvel Rivals:

  • The first step is to have an NVIDIA account. If you don't have an account, create one from any browser.
  • If you already have the NVIDIA app installed on your PC, you're good to go. If not, you need to download and install the app.
  • Upon installing, open the NVIDIA app and log in with the NVIDIA account you previously created.
  • Go to the Redeem section, and you'll see if any rewards are available. If the Doctor Strange reward is available, you can claim it easily from there.
  • Open your game, and you'll see the Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic skin.
Previously, the same Doctor Strange skin was a collaboration with Razer, and players could obtain it if they purchased specific Razer items. Although that reward is no longer available, you can still get the same skin from the GeForce reward section now.

The Master of Black Magic skin is true to Doctor Strange's core style, with slight changes in the color scheme and tone. If you want your Doctor Strange to look a little mysterious in Marvel Rivals, this is definitely the skin to go for. Keep in mind that the free skin will be available as long as supplies last. If you are out of luck, you can still get the skin in the game, but you will have to spend 600 Units in the Marvel Rivals store.

That covers everything you need to know about how to get the Doctor Strange Master of Black Magic skin for free.

Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
