Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collab announced

Infinity Nikki has recently announced a collaboration with the extremely popular farming simulation game Stardew Valley. This news was revealed by the official Infinity Nikki X and YouTube accounts, along with a trailer for the upcoming collab. Ever since its inception, Infinity Nikki has always marketed itself as a 'cozy game', and Stardew Valley is unanimously hailed as one of the coziest games to play, making this collab certainly one to look forward to, especially for players who prefer a cozy, relaxed style of gaming.

Read on to find out more information about the Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collab, as announced by Infold Games.

Infinity Nikki will be collaborating with Stardew Valley in upcoming update

As announced by Infold Games, an Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collab will soon be taking place. This collab is slated to go live during the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update, which will release on September 1, 2025 (UTC -7). This is Infinity Nikki's first ever official collaboration with another game ever since its launch back in December 2024, and fans are extremely excited to see what this collab entails.

While no other details regarding the collaboration have been revealed as of yet, the Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collab teaser portrays the Junimos from Stardew Valley entering the mystical realm of Miraland. Fans have already started speculating on what this might mean – whether it could introduce special Stardew Valley farm-themed outfits in game, an event that simulates the iconic farming mechanics from Stardew Valley, or even the addition of actual farming to Infinity Nikki.

Meanwhile, Infold Games had previously announced that the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update will finally add the much-awaited housing feature to the game. This feature will let players build their own mansions and estates for Nikki to live in. Now with the announcement of the Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collab, players have been wondering if Stardew Valley-themed furniture might be introduced as part of the housing mechanics.

With not much time left till the release of the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update, it is expected that the developers will soon start revealing more information about this upcoming collaboration. Players who are excited to get more updates regarding this collab should regularly tune into the game's official social media channels for future announcements.

