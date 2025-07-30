How to get Fan Feather in Infinity Nikki

Fan Feather is a newly introduced material in Infinity Nikki 1.8. It is exclusive to the Danqing Island region in Florawish, and can only be obtained by grooming Fan Egrets on Danqing Island. Fan Egrets are birds native to the newly introduced region of Danqing Island, and they cannot be found anywhere else in Miraland.
Fan Feather can not only be used while crafting clothes, but players will also be required to submit one Fan Feather to Artisan Cheng when playing through the "The Sorrow Beneath Yin Yuan" Exclusive quest in Infinity Nikki 1.8.
This article provides a guide on how to find the Fan Egret in Danqing Island, along with how to groom them in order to obtain the Fan Feather item in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: How to get Fan Feather
Location of the Fan Egret
You can track the location of the Fan Egret using the map material tracking feature. However, in order to unlock this feature, you will need to obtain at least one Fan Feather first. You can find a Fan Egret for the first time in the Bamboo Grove. To get here, first teleport to the Bamboo grove Warp Spire in Danqing Island, then follow the path heading southwest. A short distance later, leave the path and head further into the grove, till you reach the location marked on the map. You will find a Fan Egret at this location.
Do remember that after you have collected one Fan Feather, you can track Fan Egrets normally using the map tracking feature, as there are many Fan Egrets scattered all across Danqing Island.
How to get Fan Feather
You can obtain Fan Feather in Infinity Nikki using these two methods:
1) Grooming the Fan Egret
Grooming each Fan Egret will drop one Fan Feather. There are no special steps involved in grooming Fan Egrets, so you can go ahead and groom them like any other animal/bird. Note that the birds will fly away if you get too close to them without being stealthy.
You can also make use of any special Purification abilities you have to groom the birds from a distance and obtain the Fan Feather from them.
2) Surging Ebb Store
You can use your Surging Ebb Currency to buy up to 10 Fan Feathers per month from the Surging Ebb store. However, since this currency is pretty rare, it is recommended not to purchase Fan Feather using this method.
