How to get Fan Feather in Infinity Nikki

Fan Feather is a newly introduced material in Infinity Nikki 1.8. It is exclusive to the Danqing Island region in Florawish, and can only be obtained by grooming Fan Egrets on Danqing Island. Fan Egrets are birds native to the newly introduced region of Danqing Island, and they cannot be found anywhere else in Miraland.

Ad

Fan Feather can not only be used while crafting clothes, but players will also be required to submit one Fan Feather to Artisan Cheng when playing through the "The Sorrow Beneath Yin Yuan" Exclusive quest in Infinity Nikki 1.8.

This article provides a guide on how to find the Fan Egret in Danqing Island, along with how to groom them in order to obtain the Fan Feather item in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: How to get Fan Feather

Location of the Fan Egret

Ad

Trending

Location of the Fan Egret in Danqing Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can track the location of the Fan Egret using the map material tracking feature. However, in order to unlock this feature, you will need to obtain at least one Fan Feather first. You can find a Fan Egret for the first time in the Bamboo Grove. To get here, first teleport to the Bamboo grove Warp Spire in Danqing Island, then follow the path heading southwest. A short distance later, leave the path and head further into the grove, till you reach the location marked on the map. You will find a Fan Egret at this location.

Ad

You can track Fan Egrets using the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Do remember that after you have collected one Fan Feather, you can track Fan Egrets normally using the map tracking feature, as there are many Fan Egrets scattered all across Danqing Island.

Ad

How to get Fan Feather

You can obtain Fan Feather in Infinity Nikki using these two methods:

1) Grooming the Fan Egret

You can get Fan Feather by grooming Fan Egrets in Danqing Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Grooming each Fan Egret will drop one Fan Feather. There are no special steps involved in grooming Fan Egrets, so you can go ahead and groom them like any other animal/bird. Note that the birds will fly away if you get too close to them without being stealthy.

Ad

You can also make use of any special Purification abilities you have to groom the birds from a distance and obtain the Fan Feather from them.

2) Surging Ebb Store

Fan Feather can also be bought from Surging Ebb store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can use your Surging Ebb Currency to buy up to 10 Fan Feathers per month from the Surging Ebb store. However, since this currency is pretty rare, it is recommended not to purchase Fan Feather using this method.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.