All Infinity Nikki 1.8 outfits and how to get them

Infinity Nikki 1.8 will be releasing on July 29, 2025, and will be introducing a plethora of fresh content for players to experience. Starting from new areas, events, and quests, to a multitude of brand new outfits, players are in for a treat once version 1.8 goes live. Apart from the standard Resonance banners featuring 5-star and 4-star outfits, other free outfits and shop outfits will also be available in the upcoming version.

This article provides information regarding all the gorgeous outfits that will be added in Infinity Nikki 1.8, including details on how to obtain each of them.

Infinity Nikki 1.8 new outfit details and methods of obtaining them

Clouded Loong (5-star)

5-star outfit Clouded Loong (Image via Infold Games)

Clouded Loong is a 5-star outfit that can be obtained by pulling on the "Inkwoven Bonds" Resonance banner in Infinity Nikki 1.8. It has a 'Cool' main attribute, and also comes with an outfit ability titled "Roaming Loong". Using this ability summons the Loong dragon, which Nikki can ride whilst in the Danqing Island region.

Outfit evolutions for Clouded Loong (Image via Infold Games)

Clouded Long has the following evolutions:

Clouded Loong: Misty Celadon

Clouded Loong: Eye-Dotting

Clouded Loong: Red Ribbons

Fully glowing up the Clouded Loong base outfit will unlock the Clouded Loong: Spring Stream variant. Additionally, obtaining the last outfit Evolution (Clouded Loong: Red Ribbons) will activate new special effects and idle animations when the outfit is equipped on Nikki.

Forever Bond (5-star)

5-star outfit Forever Bond (Image via Infold Games)

The 5-star outfit Forever Bond can be obtained from the "Palette of Destiny" Resonance Banner in Infinity Nikki 1.8. It has a 'Sexy' main attribute, and features an outfit ability titled "Scroll of Splendor: Purification". This is a purification ability that can replace the default purification ability by defeating all nearby Esselings using a single scroll. After using this ability, Nikki will summon a Petal Rain whenever her HP goes down to one heart point. The water droplets created by Petal Rain will instantly defeat all nearby Esselings, while also restoring two heart points (HP) for Nikki.

Additionally, double-clicking the Dash button while wearing this outfit lets Nikki transform into a cat, following which she can pounce on Esselings and attack them swiftly.

Outfit evolutions for Forever Bond (Image via Infold Games)

Forever Bond can be evolved into the following outfits:

Forever Bond: Among Flora

Forever Bond: Mortal Affairs

Forever Bond: Farewell Prelude

The Forever Bond: Spirit Trail outfit can be unlocked after fully glowing up the entire Forever Bond outfit. Obtaining the third Evolution of the outfit (Forever Bond: Farewell Prelude) will also unlock special effects and different idle animations.

Lotus Heart (4-star)

4-star outfit Lotus Heart (Image via Infold Games)

Lotus Heart is the 4-star outfit featured on the Inkwoven Bonds Resonance banner, alongside the Clouded Loong outfit. It has a 'Fresh' main attribute, and comes with an outfit ability titled "Mystic Mask: Whimsicality". Using this ability lets Nikki draw mystical talismans, which can smear enchanted makeup on the faces of anyone who comes in contact with them.

Outfit evolutions for Lotus Heart (Image via Infold Games)

Lotus Heart can be evolved into:

Lotus Heart: Longing

Lotus Heart: Homecoming (fully glowed-up variant)

Thought in Bloom (4-star)

4-star outfit Thought in Bloom (Image via Infold Games)

Thought in Bloom is a 4-star outfit that can be obtained from the "Palette of Destiny" Resonance Banner (which also features the Forever Bond outfit). This outfit has an 'Elegant' main attribute, and has a special outfit ability that can be used once all outfit pieces have been obtained, Titled "Herbal Spirit: Whimsicality", this ability lets Nikki draw herbal healing talismans which can restore HP for Nikki and other players within a certain range.

Thought in Bloom outfit evolutions (Image via Infold Games)

Thought in Bloom has the following evolutions:

Thought in Bloom: Moonlit Veil

Thought in Bloom: First Light (fully glowed-up variant)

Danqing Craft (4-star; free)

Free 4-star outfit Danqing Craft (Image via Infold Games)

Danqing Craft is a free 4-star outfit that can be obtained by all players in Infinity Nikki 1.8. This outfit has a 'Cool' main attribute, and a special ability called "Danqing". Upon using this ability, faded Ink Images can be restored to their original form.

In order to get the sketch for this outfit, you will need to complete the Danqing Island Exclusive Quest in Infinity Nikki 1.8.

Lifetime Yin Yuan (4-star; free)

Free 4-star outfit Lifetime Yin Yuan (Image via Infold Games)

4-star outfit Lifetime Yin Yuan can be obtained by participating in the Fleeting Dreams limited-time event in Infinity Nikki 1.8. During the event, players will need to complete certain tasks in order to accumulate "Fragrant Branches". Once a certain number of Fragrant Branches have been gathered, the Lifetime Yin Yuan outfit can be claimed.

Blooming Brocade (4-star)

4-star outfit Blooming Brocade (Image via Infold Games)

The 4-star outfit Blooming Brocade can be obtained from the in-game store using 680 Stellarites. The Blooming Brocade: Old Tales evolution can be obtained by spending another 300 Stellarites. Fully glowing up the outfit will unlock the Blooming Brocade: Departure variant.

Lotus Fate (3-star)

3-star outfit Lotus Fate (Image via Infold Games)

Lotus Fate is a 3-star outfit that can be bought from the in-game store by spending 300 Stellarites.

Nimble Cat (3-star)

3-star outfit Nimble Cat (Image via Infold Games)

You can purchase the 3-star outfit Nimble Cat from the in-game store for 60 Stellarites.

Hidden Light (3-star)

3-star outfit Hidden Light (Image via Infold Games)

Participate in the limited-time spending/purchase event "Ink Meets Color" in Infinity Nikki 1.8 to obtain the Hidden Light 3-star outfit. Once your in-game purchases reach a certain amount, you can claim this outfit.

