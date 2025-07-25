The Infinity Nikki 1.8 update is all set to go live on July 29, 2025, and will introduce a lot of new content in the game, including new outfits, banners, events, quests, and map expansions. In anticipation of the upcoming version, developers have issued quite a few redeem codes that can be used by players to claim valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, Threads of Purity, Bling, and more.
This article provides a list of all the new Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes, along with information about the rewards that players can obtain by exchanging them.
All Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes list
The following is a list of all the Infinity Nikki 1.8 codes that are active and can be currently redeemed:
- nikkisbestcompanion: 200 Diamonds, 20,000 Bling
- PaintYourHome: 10 Revelation Crystals
- Danqing@0729: 100 Diamonds, 50 Threads of Purity, 20,000 Bling
- Loong&Cat: 100 Diamonds, 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling
- AAtN5FVDm79: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAtd8pDaT2R: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAtx2EjAxtd: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAt7FyrEjKf: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAtUBt9Exv6: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAtRvB9XQQ7: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAtSf8sXpVY: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAtPPkkq6Yu: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAtpPmU3CF3: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAtcPfsTjQr: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAt5nxUnWNq: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAtFmU6JYcu: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAt8K6CuDbJ: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAtv2XJEPD2: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- AAtKetPRnTn: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
- TOGETHERTOTHESTARS: 10 Resonite Crystals, 100 Diamonds, 200 Shiny Bubbles, 200 Threads of Purity, 28,888 Bling
- NewVersionDC: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling
- DISCORDSTYLIST: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling
- REDDITSTYLIST: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling
- GROUPSTYLIST: 10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling
- INGIFT1205: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling
- PEARFECTGUIDES: 10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling
- NIKKIXWEBTOON: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
- 1.2VERDISCORD: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
- 1.2VERREDDIT: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
- 1.2VERGLOBALGROUP: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
- ハイキングDISCORD: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
- インフィニティニキ: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
- ニキプレゼント1205: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
- おめでとう: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling
- 無限暖暖公測開啟: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
- 無限暖暖公測FB社團限定: 10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling
- NewVersionRE: 50 Threads of Purity, 30,000 Bling
- NewVersionFB: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling
How to exchange Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes
The Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes can be exchanged in two different ways, which are the following:
1) In game
You can exchange the Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes directly from the game, by heading to the Settings > Other > Redeem Codes menu, and pasting the codes in the 'Redeem Rewards' box.
2) Via the official website
Login to the Infinity Nikki official website using your credentials, select your server and character, and enter the redeem codes. Rewards obtained from these codes will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
