Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jul 25, 2025 22:05 GMT
List of all active Infinity Nikki 1.8 codes (Image via Infold Games)
List of all active Infinity Nikki 1.8 codes (Image via Infold Games)

The Infinity Nikki 1.8 update is all set to go live on July 29, 2025, and will introduce a lot of new content in the game, including new outfits, banners, events, quests, and map expansions. In anticipation of the upcoming version, developers have issued quite a few redeem codes that can be used by players to claim valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, Threads of Purity, Bling, and more.

This article provides a list of all the new Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes, along with information about the rewards that players can obtain by exchanging them.

All Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes list

Infinity Nikki redeem codes can be exchanged for many useful items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Infinity Nikki redeem codes can be exchanged for many useful items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The following is a list of all the Infinity Nikki 1.8 codes that are active and can be currently redeemed:

  • nikkisbestcompanion: 200 Diamonds, 20,000 Bling
  • PaintYourHome: 10 Revelation Crystals
  • Danqing@0729: 100 Diamonds, 50 Threads of Purity, 20,000 Bling
  • Loong&Cat: 100 Diamonds, 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling
  • AAtN5FVDm79: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAtd8pDaT2R: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAtx2EjAxtd: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAt7FyrEjKf: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAtUBt9Exv6: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAtRvB9XQQ7: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAtSf8sXpVY: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAtPPkkq6Yu: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAtpPmU3CF3: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAtcPfsTjQr: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAt5nxUnWNq: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAtFmU6JYcu: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAt8K6CuDbJ: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAtv2XJEPD2: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • AAtKetPRnTn: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling
  • TOGETHERTOTHESTARS: 10 Resonite Crystals, 100 Diamonds, 200 Shiny Bubbles, 200 Threads of Purity, 28,888 Bling
  • NewVersionDC: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling
  • DISCORDSTYLIST: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling
  • REDDITSTYLIST: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling
  • GROUPSTYLIST: 10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling
  • INGIFT1205: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling
  • PEARFECTGUIDES: 10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling
  • NIKKIXWEBTOON: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
  • 1.2VERDISCORD: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
  • 1.2VERREDDIT: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
  • 1.2VERGLOBALGROUP: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
  • ハイキングDISCORD: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
  • インフィニティニキ: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
  • ニキプレゼント1205: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
  • おめでとう: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling
  • 無限暖暖公測開啟: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling
  • 無限暖暖公測FB社團限定: 10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling
  • NewVersionRE: 50 Threads of Purity, 30,000 Bling
  • NewVersionFB: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling
  • NewVersionDC: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling
How to exchange Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes

The Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes can be exchanged in two different ways, which are the following:

1) In game

Codes can be exchanged in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Codes can be exchanged in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You can exchange the Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes directly from the game, by heading to the Settings > Other > Redeem Codes menu, and pasting the codes in the 'Redeem Rewards' box.

2) Via the official website

Exchange the codes using the official website (Image via Infold Games)
Exchange the codes using the official website (Image via Infold Games)

Login to the Infinity Nikki official website using your credentials, select your server and character, and enter the redeem codes. Rewards obtained from these codes will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

