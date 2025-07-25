The Infinity Nikki 1.8 update is all set to go live on July 29, 2025, and will introduce a lot of new content in the game, including new outfits, banners, events, quests, and map expansions. In anticipation of the upcoming version, developers have issued quite a few redeem codes that can be used by players to claim valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, Threads of Purity, Bling, and more.

This article provides a list of all the new Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes, along with information about the rewards that players can obtain by exchanging them.

All Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes list

Infinity Nikki redeem codes can be exchanged for many useful items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The following is a list of all the Infinity Nikki 1.8 codes that are active and can be currently redeemed:

nikkisbestcompanion: 200 Diamonds, 20,000 Bling

200 Diamonds, 20,000 Bling PaintYourHome: 10 Revelation Crystals

10 Revelation Crystals Danqing@0729: 100 Diamonds, 50 Threads of Purity, 20,000 Bling

100 Diamonds, 50 Threads of Purity, 20,000 Bling Loong&Cat: 100 Diamonds, 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling

100 Diamonds, 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling AAtN5FVDm79: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAtd8pDaT2R: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAtx2EjAxtd: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAt7FyrEjKf: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAtUBt9Exv6: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAtRvB9XQQ7: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAtSf8sXpVY: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAtPPkkq6Yu: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAtpPmU3CF3: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAtcPfsTjQr: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAt5nxUnWNq: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAtFmU6JYcu: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAt8K6CuDbJ: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAtv2XJEPD2: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling AAtKetPRnTn: 30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling

30 Shining Particles, 20,000 Bling TOGETHERTOTHESTARS: 10 Resonite Crystals, 100 Diamonds, 200 Shiny Bubbles, 200 Threads of Purity, 28,888 Bling

10 Resonite Crystals, 100 Diamonds, 200 Shiny Bubbles, 200 Threads of Purity, 28,888 Bling NewVersionDC: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling

50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling DISCORDSTYLIST: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling

50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling REDDITSTYLIST: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling

50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling GROUPSTYLIST: 10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling

10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling INGIFT1205: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling

50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling PEARFECTGUIDES: 10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling

10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling NIKKIXWEBTOON: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling

50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling 1.2VERDISCORD: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling

50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling 1.2VERREDDIT: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling

50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling 1.2VERGLOBALGROUP: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling

50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling ハイキングDISCORD: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling

50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling インフィニティニキ: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling

50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling ニキプレゼント1205: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling

50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling おめでとう: 50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling

50 Threads of Purity, 15,000 Bling 無限暖暖公測開啟: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling

50 Shiny Bubbles, 15,000 Bling 無限暖暖公測FB社團限定: 10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling

10 Shining Particles, 15,000 Bling NewVersionRE: 50 Threads of Purity, 30,000 Bling

50 Threads of Purity, 30,000 Bling NewVersionFB: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling

50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling NewVersionDC: 50 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling

How to exchange Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes

The Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes can be exchanged in two different ways, which are the following:

1) In game

Codes can be exchanged in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You can exchange the Infinity Nikki 1.8 redeem codes directly from the game, by heading to the Settings > Other > Redeem Codes menu, and pasting the codes in the 'Redeem Rewards' box.

2) Via the official website

Exchange the codes using the official website (Image via Infold Games)

Login to the Infinity Nikki official website using your credentials, select your server and character, and enter the redeem codes. Rewards obtained from these codes will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

