Infinity Nikki 1.8 release date announced

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jul 25, 2025 18:39 GMT
The global release date for Infinity Nikki 1.8 has been revealed (Image via Infold Games)
The official release date for the Infinity Nikki 1.8 update has been announced by Infold Games. Titled "Danqing Season", Infinity Nikki 1.8 will be releasing on July 29, 2025 (UTC -7). This version update focuses on "Danqing" — or painting in Chinese — and aims to showcase the classic sophistication of ancient Chinese artistry. Along with brand new outfits and events that adhere to this mystical theme, version 1.8 will also add a new area to the map of Miraland.

Read on to find more information regarding the Infinity Nikki 1.8 update, as revealed by Infold Games via the upcoming version trailer.

Global release date for Infinity Nikki 1.8

According to the official announcement made by the developers on the game's X handle, Infinity Nikki 1.8 will go live on July 29, 2025 (UTC -7). As stated, this season is titled "Danqing Season", and players will be able to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of ancient Chinese art and culture in this update.

The official version trailer for Infinity Nikki 1.8 opens with a traditional Chinese Opera performance, which talks about 'ink and colors painting the world with hopes and tears'. This sets the theme for the rest of the trailer, which gives players a sneak peek into the main storyline for the upcoming update. Focusing on the mystical Chinese legendary dragon "Loong", the trailer spins a tale of seclusion, the inevitability of fate, and the necessity of accepting change and forging new bonds along the way.

Players can play through the main quest in Infinity Nikki 1.8 titled "Ink-Woven Tales" to learn more about the characters and story teased in the trailer. Other World and Random quests related to the main story will also be available in the upcoming version.

The official teaser post for Infinity Nikki 1.8 whets the players' appetites for the update by stating the following:

"Loong lies coiled on ancient scrolls, Brush and sky in silent roles. Ink and color weave the years, And paint the world with hopes and tears."
New content in Infinity Nikki 1.8

youtube-cover
As mentioned, "Ink-Woven Tales" is the main story quest for Infinity Nikki 1.8, and will be accompanied by a World and Random quest series titled "Ink Wash Anecdotes". There will also be various events pertaining to the main theme of the season, such as "Drifting Leisurely", "Five-in-a-Row", "Danqing Trails", "Colors of Danqing", and more.

Players will also be able to claim two free 4-star outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.8. While one of these outfits can be obtained by participating in one of the version events, developers are yet to announce the attainment process for the other outfit.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
