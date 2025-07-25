Infinity Nikki 1.8 release date announced

The official release date for the Infinity Nikki 1.8 update has been announced by Infold Games. Titled &quot;Danqing Season&quot;, Infinity Nikki 1.8 will be releasing on July 29, 2025 (UTC -7). This version update focuses on &quot;Danqing&quot; — or painting in Chinese — and aims to showcase the classic sophistication of ancient Chinese artistry. Along with brand new outfits and events that adhere to this mystical theme, version 1.8 will also add a new area to the map of Miraland. Read on to find more information regarding the Infinity Nikki 1.8 update, as revealed by Infold Games via the upcoming version trailer.Global release date for Infinity Nikki 1.8According to the official announcement made by the developers on the game's X handle, Infinity Nikki 1.8 will go live on July 29, 2025 (UTC -7). As stated, this season is titled &quot;Danqing Season&quot;, and players will be able to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of ancient Chinese art and culture in this update. The official version trailer for Infinity Nikki 1.8 opens with a traditional Chinese Opera performance, which talks about 'ink and colors painting the world with hopes and tears'. This sets the theme for the rest of the trailer, which gives players a sneak peek into the main storyline for the upcoming update. Focusing on the mystical Chinese legendary dragon &quot;Loong&quot;, the trailer spins a tale of seclusion, the inevitability of fate, and the necessity of accepting change and forging new bonds along the way.Players can play through the main quest in Infinity Nikki 1.8 titled &quot;Ink-Woven Tales&quot; to learn more about the characters and story teased in the trailer. Other World and Random quests related to the main story will also be available in the upcoming version. The official teaser post for Infinity Nikki 1.8 whets the players' appetites for the update by stating the following:&quot;Loong lies coiled on ancient scrolls, Brush and sky in silent roles. Ink and color weave the years, And paint the world with hopes and tears.&quot;New content in Infinity Nikki 1.8As mentioned, &quot;Ink-Woven Tales&quot; is the main story quest for Infinity Nikki 1.8, and will be accompanied by a World and Random quest series titled &quot;Ink Wash Anecdotes&quot;. There will also be various events pertaining to the main theme of the season, such as &quot;Drifting Leisurely&quot;, &quot;Five-in-a-Row&quot;, &quot;Danqing Trails&quot;, &quot;Colors of Danqing&quot;, and more.Players will also be able to claim two free 4-star outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.8. While one of these outfits can be obtained by participating in one of the version events, developers are yet to announce the attainment process for the other outfit.Also read: How to obtain the Heartlake Ripples outfit in Infinity NikkiFollow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.