Infinity Nikki 1.8 livestream date, time, and countdown

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jul 24, 2025 21:21 GMT
The Infinity Nikki 1.8 livestream will reveal new information about the upcoming update (Image via Infold Games)
The Infinity Nikki 1.8 livestream will reveal new information about the upcoming update (Image via Infold Games)

Infinity Nikki 1.8 is all set to release shortly, and developers have announced the dates for the version 1.8 livestream, which will showcase all the new content that will be available in the upcoming version. Infinity Nikki 1.8 is a much-awaited patch that is expected to introduce many new outfits to the game, and players are excited for it to arrive soon, especially after the shorter patch duration of version 1.7.

This article provides information regarding the Infinity Nikki 1.8 livestream, which will reveal all the upcoming content for the next version.

Infinity Nikki 1.8 livestream schedule and countdown

As announced by Infold Games, the Infinity Nikki 1.8 livestream will take place on July 25, 2025, at 7 PM (UTC -7). Players can watch this program on Infinity Nikki's official YouTube channel on the aforementioned date and time.

The following is the schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.8 livestream across various time zones:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 25, 2025, at 7 PM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 25, 2025, at 8 PM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 25, 2025, at 9 PM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 25, 2025, at 10 PM
Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): July 26, 2025, at 3 AM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 26, 2025, at 4 AM
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): July 26, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): July 26, 2025, at 7:30 AM
  • China Standard Time (CST): July 26, 2025, at 10 AM
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): July 26, 2025, at 11 AM
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): July 26, 2025, at 11 AM

You can also keep an eye on the countdown below to track the time remaining before you can tune in to the Infinity Nikki 1.8 livestream:

What can players expect in Infinity Nikki 1.8?

Version 1.8 is titled "Danqing Season", and the preview for the livestream showcases Nikki and Momo surrounded by traditional Chinese paintings, ink, and brushes. The description for the patch states the following:

The study lies empty... yet the scroll conceals untold secrets. Nikki and Momo arrive at the scene of a strange disturbance— when suddenly, the sound of rushing water echoes from within a painting. As waves of ink rise and ripple, even more mysteries begin to surface... Start gathering clues hidden throughout the study, and prepare for what's to come!
To know more about the banners, outfits, quests and events for the upcoming version, players will need to tune in to the official Infinity Nikki 1.8 livestream.

