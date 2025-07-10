Infinity Nikki Blue Tears Album event guide

Blue Tears Album is a new limited-time collection event in Infinity Nikki 1.7. This event requires players to collect a total of eight photographs in order to finish the Blue Tears Album. Some of these photographs are taken automatically while playing the main Exclusive event story for this patch, while the rest need to be taken by the players themselves.

This article provides a guide on collecting all eight photos necessary to complete the Blue Tears Album in Infinity Nikki.

Guide on completing the Blue Tears Album in Infinity Nikki

Photographs 1-3

The first three photos are taken while playing the main event story (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The first three photos in the album are snapped and uploaded automatically while playing through the "Toward the Other Side of Tears" limited-time quest. These three photographs are taken at the following points of the questline:

When Nikki dons a new outfit and holds a lamp in her hand to collect Glimmerdrops

Upon Nikki's transformation after meeting Sith

While Nikki says goodbye to Sith

Photograph #4

Take a photo of Nikki and Deanna while playing through the "On Our Journey" quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This photograph can be taken while playing the "On Our Journey" World Quest in Infinity Nikki 1.7. Towards the end of the quest, you will need to take a photo with the NPC Deanna during nighttime. Once you finish taking the photo, it will be automatically uploaded to the Blue Tears Album.

Photograph #5

Take a photo of the dancing shadows at night time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This photograph has to be taken while playing the Ethereal Blue Dance quest in Infinity Nikki. The quest will require you to take a photograph of some dancing shadows. Doing so will upload the required photograph to the Blue Tears Album.

Photograph #6

Location for the photo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

For this photograph, you will need to ride the water swing near the Serpentine Ruins in Breezy Meadow. Keep in mind that you will not be able to access the water swing unless you complete the "Divine Envoy's Gift" Random quest. The water swing is located directly northwest of the Serpentine Ruins in Breezy Meadow.

Take a photo while sitting on the swing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once at this location, sit on the swing, and open the in-game camera. Once the system detects Nikki in the frame, take a photograph.

Photograph #7

Location of the Wishing Tablet (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This photograph needs to be taken while standing in front of the Wishing Tablet in Breezy Meadow. The Wishing Tablet is a limited-time arena that can be found on the island northeast of the Serpentine Ruins. You can directly teleport to the Wishing Tablet.

Take a picture of Nikki in front of the Wishing Tablet (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once here, simply stand in front of the Wishing Tablet, and take a photograph using the camera, which will be uploaded to the Blue Tears album.

Photograph #8

Location of the Blue Tear Bottle Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The last photograph in the Blue Tears Album requires you to visit the Blue Tear Bottle Shop, and take a photograph with Croaker, the Tear Bottle Vendor. The Blue Tear Bottle Shop can be found adjacent to the Meadow Wharf Warp Spire in Breezy Meadow. Teleport to the Warp Spire, turn north, and you will find the Blue Tear Bottle Shop on the water right beside the edge of the lake.

Take a photo along with Croaker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Head to the shop, stand in front of Croaker. Open the camera, and make sure both Nikki and the Tear Bottle Vendor are detected by the prompt. Then, snap the photograph. This will complete the Blue Tears Album photo collection.

