Infinity Nikki: How to Snap the Blue Tears in Campsite Cavern by Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp

Snapping the Blue Tears in the Campsite Cavern by Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp is one of the tasks in the "When Blue Tears Overflow" event in Infinity Nikki 1.7. This is a limited-time event wherein players are required to complete specific tasks in order to gather 'Tear Traces'. Once a sufficient amount of Tear Traces have been accumulated, they can be exchanged for rewards such as Diamonds, Glitter Bubbles, and Bling, as well as the free 3-star outfit Midnight Gleam.

This article provides information regarding the location of the Campsite Cavern by the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp in Infinity Nikki, along with a guide on how to take the photo accordingly as specified, and complete the task.

Infinity Nikki: Snapping the Blue Tears in Campsite Cavern by Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp

The Campsite Cavern is a dungeon located in Breezy Meadow. While it is not a new area introduced in this patch, the cavern has gained significance owing to its proximity to the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp, which was prominently featured in the main event questline for Infinity Nikki 1.7.

Follow these steps to reach the Campsite Cavern by the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp and snap a photo of the "Blue Tears":

1) Reach the Campsite Cavern

Location of the Campsite Cavern (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To get to the Campsite Cavern, you will first need to teleport to the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp Warp Spire in Breezy Meadow. From here, head straight north and cross the river to reach the Campsite Cavern.

2) Enter the Campsite Cavern and head further inside

You will need to reach the lake located inside the Campsite Cavern (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once at the Campsite Cavern, jump straight down through the hole in the ground to reach the depths of the cavern. Keep following the path further in till you reach the large bioluminescent lake in the middle.

3) Take a photo of the lake

Take a photograph of the 'Blue Tears' found in the lake (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The 'Blue Tears' specified in this task refer to the bioluminescence near the edges of the lake. Open up your camera and make sure a large section of the lake is captured in the frame. There will be no prompt box for this task, so simply go ahead and take the picture. You can feel free to keep Nikki in the frame (or not).

Taking the photograph will complete the "Snap the Blue Tears in [Campsite Cavern] by Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp" task in the When Blue Tears Overflow event in Infinity Nikki.

