Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration: Meaning of Blue Tears quest guide

Kindled Inspiration: Meaning of Blue Tears is a limited-time quest in Infinity Nikki 1.7. It is a Random Quest that is part of the Fun to Play segment of the Blue Tears Season main event. This quest follows the pattern of standard Kindled Inspiration Quests, and requires players to put on a specific outfit in order to fulfill the quest objective. However, since only a cryptic hint regarding which outfit needs to be worn is provided in the quest guidelines, many players might be wondering which outfit to pick.

This article answers that question, by providing a guide to the complete Kindled Inspiration: Meaning of Blue Tears quest in Infinity Nikki 1.7.

Walkthrough for the Kindled Inspiration: Meaning of Blue Tears quest in Infinity Nikki

Kindled Inspiration: Meaning of Blue Tears quest location

Location of the Kindled Inspiration: Meaning of Blue Tears quest in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Kindled Inspiration: Meaning of Blue Tears quest can be accessed from the event main page, and can be later found in the Random Quests tab. To begin this quest, teleport to the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp Outpost Warp Spire in Breezy Meadow, and head northeast till you reach the area marked in the map. Once here, you will spot a Faewish Sprite by the edge of the water. The Kindled Inspiration: Meaning of Blue Tears quest begins at this location.

Kindled Inspiration: Meaning of Blue Tears quest guide

Follow these steps to complete the Kindled Inspiration: Meaning of Blue Tears quest in Infinity Nikki:

1) Talk to Unabo the Faewish Sprite

Unabo will mention wanting to see a specific outfit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Interact with Unabo to begin the quest. After a brief conversatio, Unabo will ask you to show him an outfit that looks like "Blue Tears bubbling up".

2) Put on the Bubbly Voyage outfit

Select and wear the complete Bubbly Voyage outfit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The outfit that Unabo needs to see is the Bubbly Voyage outfit. Since this is a free Floating outfit that is given to all players at the beginning of the game, you will automatically find this outfit under the 4-star clothing section in your wardrobe. Put on this outfit and exit the Wardrobe interface.

3) Talk to Unabo again

Speak to Unabo again to conclude the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After equipping the outfit, speak with Unabo one more time. Unabo will thank you for providing him with much-needed inspiration, and the Kindled Inspiration: Meaning of Blue Tears quest will be marked as complete.

