Infinity Nikki Ethereal Blue Dance quest guide

Ethereal Blue Dance is a quest featured in the Blue Tears Season event in Infinity Nikki 1.7. It is a limited-time Random quest, meaning that it will only be available to play for the duration of this current patch. In this quest, players will have to interact with the NPC Falsita, and help her take photographs of the Blue Shadows that have appeared in Breezy Meadow during Blue Tears season.

This article provides a guide to completing the Ethereal Blue Dance quest in Infinity Nikki.

Ethereal Blue Dance quest walkthrough in Infinity Nikki

Ethereal Blue Dance quest location

Location of the Ethereal Blue Dance quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The location for the Ethereal Blue Dance quest can be navigated to from the 'Fun to Play' section of the Blue Tears Season event. To get to this location, you will first need to teleport to the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp Warp Spire in Breezy Meadow. From here, walk a short distance north and you will reach the NPC Falsita.

Ethereal Blue Dance quest guide

Once you have reached the location of the quest and have spotted Falsita, follow these steps to complete the quest:

1) Talk to Falsita

Converse with Falsita to begin the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Walk up to Falsita and interact with her. She will ask you for help in capturing a photograph of the dancing shadows at night.

2) Head to the forest

Location of the dancing shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The area where you can find the dancing shadows will be marked for you on the map. Use the navigation marker and head northeast to reach the location where you will need to take the photograph.

3) Snap a photo of the dancing shadows at night

Take a photograph of the shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Make sure it is night-time (use Run Pear-Pal to adjust the time, if necessary), and walk up to the dancing shadows. Stand in front of them and open up the in-game camera. Make sure that the shadows are in frame, and are being detected by the system. Then, take a photograph of the dancing shadows.

4) Head back to Falsita and show her the photo

Head back to Falsita and talk to her again (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Return to Falsita and show her the photograph of the dancing shadows that you took. This will initiate a conversation wherein Falsita will thank you for helping her, and the Ethereal Blue Dance quest in Infinity Nikki 1.7 will be completed.

