Zenless Zone Zero Failume Summer Puzzle! event guide

The Zenless Zone Zero picture puzzle event has returned in the version 2.1 update, offering players the opportunity to earn some exciting rewards by arranging some tiles. However, an NPC named Lisa is the host of “Failume Summer Puzzle!” where you will be helping her restore memorable photographs. Just move the blocks on the board accordingly to complete the background of the image.

In exchange, you can claim free Polychrome, Denny, and some useful in-game resources. This guide further discusses everything you need to know to complete the Failume Summer Puzzle event in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Failume Summer Puzzle! event duration and requirements

The Failume Summer Puzzle! event is available in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update from August 20 to September 3, 2025. To participate, you must reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete the "Mole in the Hole (I)" Agent Story.

The Failume Summer Puzzle! event is available in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update from August 20 to September 3, 2025. To participate, you must reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete the "Mole in the Hole (I)" Agent Story.

The Failume Summer Puzzle! will show up on the event page once you boot up the game. Clicking on the Go button from the lower right corner of the screen will take you directly to Lisa at the beach. Interact with the NPC and complete the dialogues to access the puzzles.

How to complete Failume Summer Puzzle! event in Zenless Zone Zero

Solve different picture puzzles to progress through the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Select a stage from the event interface to solve its picture puzzles. There will be three images in each set with different difficulty levels, with each unlocking various rewards. They will be differentiated by the number at the top. The stages will be unlocked on subsequent days, so it might take you a while to complete the event.

To solve the puzzles, you must move the tiles wherever they belong to create a complete image. A faded version of the original picture will be in the background. You can use the silhouettes to match the pieces together.

To view the actual image, however, click on the orange icon on the bottom left corner of the puzzle board. Press the button again to revert to the previous screen. Remember that you can always use the reset button in case of a mistake while solving the puzzle to scramble the titles again.

Failume Summer Puzzle! event rewards

Rewards at each stage of the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Solving each stage of the Failume Summer Puzzle! event in ZZZ, will unlock the following rewards:

Polychrome x60

Official Investigator Log x2

W-Engine Power Supply x2

Module Bangboo Algorithm Module x2

Denny x30,000

