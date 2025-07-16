Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch notes: New characters, events, and more

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch has been released on July 16, 2025, bringing in new content for the playerbase. The update not only introduced two new Agents and events, but is also set to host the first Summer celebration for ZZZ. Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch also brought new areas to the game alongside a brand new story chapter.

This article will cover the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch notes.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch notes

Here are all of the new content and optimization changes that were introduced with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: New Characters

S-Rank Agent Ukinami Yuzuha (Support - Physical)

Ukinami Yuzuha is an Agent who can provide powerful buffs to Anomaly teams. In combat, certain Yuzuha's skills can inflict Sweet Scare status on enemies, providing ATK and DMG Bonus for the whole squad. Additionally, she can boost the squad's Anomaly Buildup Rate, increasing both Attribute Anomaly DMG and Disorder DMG for the whole team.

S-Rank Agent Alice (Anomaly - Physical)

Alice is an Agent who relies on Attribute Anomaly effects to deal damage. When using Polarized Assault, she can ignore attribute accumulation to deal damage equivalent to a regular Assault.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: New W-Engines

S-Rank W-Engine Metanukimorphosis (Support)

Can be obtained through the "Dissonant Sonata" Signal Search.

S-Rank W-Engine Practiced Perfection (Anomaly)

Can be obtained through the "Dazzling Choir" Signal Search.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: New Bangboo

S-Rank Bangboo Miss Esme

Can be obtained through "An Outstanding Partner" Signal Search.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: New Story

Season 2 Chapter 2: "The Impending Crash of Waves"

Echoes of the aftermath linger, as destiny treads softly back to shore.

Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.1 update

Requirements: Complete Main Story Season 2 Chapter 1 "Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn."

Note: You can experience Season 2's main story content in advance via the Advance Screening function after unlocking Notorious Hunt in Season 1 Chapter 2 - Intermission.

Agent Trust Events, Quality Time Events

New Agent Trust Events and Quality Time Events for Alice and Ukinami Yuzuha.

Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.1 update Requirements: Obtain the corresponding Agents and complete the required Stories (Please see Workbench > Partner Archive)

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: New Area

New area: Sailume Bay

New: Added ambient events in the Lower-Level District of Waifei Peninsula.

Unlock condition: Unlock in the Main Story Season 2 Chapter 2 story "The Impending Crash of Waves."

New area: Fantasy Resort

New: Added ambient events in the streets of Fantasy Resort.

Unlock condition: Unlock in the Tales of Midsummer Dreams event storyline.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: New Outfits

Yuzuha - Tanuki in Broad Daylight

Ghost stories aren't born only in shadows. Unconvinced? Just lock eyes with that playful young lady splashing in the water. She'll possess your thoughts, while Kama sneaks away with your drink.

Note: During Version 2.1, Yuzuha's Tanuki in Broad Daylight and Alice's Sea of Thyme outfit will be on sale at a limited-time discount in Store - Today's Outfit. During the discount period, the price is Monochrome ×1,350. After the discount period ends, the price will revert to Monochrome ×1,680. Limited to one purchase during the sale period.

Alice - Sea of Thyme

The girl pushed open the locked door and walked along the pink beach after the sudden downpour, the cool waves brushing over her ankles. There were no unknowns left to frighten her.

Note: During Version 2.1, Yuzuha's Tanuki in Broad Daylight and Alice's Sea of Thyme outfit will be on sale at a limited-time discount in Store - Today's Outfit. During the discount period, the price is Monochrome ×1,350. After the discount period ends, the price will revert to Monochrome ×1,680. Limited to one purchase during the sale period.

Belle - Summer Skies

The waves against her legs, sunlight slipping under the brim of her hat. A young girl's journey is the stars and the sea!

Wise - Peaceful Waves

Strolling in the gentle sea breeze. Summer, in its essence, should be about the beach, the waves, and cold watermelon!

Note: Proxies can obtain Belle's new outfit Summer Skies and Wise's new outfit Peaceful Waves for free by completing limited-time reward missions during the "Tales of Midsummer Dreams" event. After Version 2.1 ends, Summer Skies and Peaceful Waves will be available for purchase in Store - Today's Outfit.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: New Events

All-New Program

During the event, log in for a total of 7 days to earn Encrypted Master Tape ×10!

Event Duration: After the Version 2.1 update – 2025/09/03 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 8 and unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue - Intermission.

Tales of Midsummer Dreams

Event Duration: 2025/07/17 10:00 (server time) – 2025/09/03 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story "Mole in the Hole (I)."

Legend of the Marvelous Fish Stall

Event Duration: 2025/07/22 10:00 (server time) – 2025/08/11 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story "Mole in the Hole (I)."

"En-Nah" Chess Legend

Event Duration: 2025/07/28 10:00 (server time) – 2025/09/03 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story "Mole in the Hole (I)."

Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup

During the event, Routine Cleanup rewards will be doubled.

Event Duration: 2025/08/01 4:00 (server time) – 2025/08/06 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Begin Main Story Chapter 2 - Intermission and unlock Routine Cleanup.

"En-Nah" Into Your Lap

Log in for a total of 7 days to earn Boopon ×10!

Event Duration: 2025/08/06 10:00 (server time) – 2025/09/03 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 8 and unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue - Intermission.

Ghost Ship Adventure

Event Duration: 2025/08/06 10:00 (server time) – 2025/08/25 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story "Mole in the Hole (I)."

JoJo's Space Mystery

Event Duration: 2025/08/13 10:00 (server time) – 2025/08/25 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Complete Season 2 Chapter 1 mission "Behind the Curtain" to participate in this event.

Failume Summer Puzzle!

Event Duration: 2025/08/20 10:00 (server time) – 2025/09/03 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story "Mole in the Hole (I)."

Data Bounty: Combat Simulation

During the event, Combat Simulation rewards will be doubled.

Event Duration: 2025/08/27 4:00 (server time) – 2025/09/01 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Unlock Combat Simulation in Main Story Chapter 1 "Cat's Lost & Found."

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch:New Gameplay

• Endless Tower: Glory

Proxies can use their Agents and Bangboo to challenge each floor of the Simulated Battle Trial in "Battle Trial: Glory."

Defeat powerful enemies to earn the exclusive avatar Blessed by Glory: The Crown, exclusive namecard Savor the Thrill of Battle, exclusive title Crowned "Demon King," exclusive title Embrace the Glory, Hamster Cage Pass, Tuning Calibrator, Polychromes, Hi-Fi Master Copies, and other rare rewards!

Availability: After the Version 2.1 update

Requirements: Complete Main Story Chapter 3: The Midnight Pursuit.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: New Systems

New model interaction features to the Outfit Preview interface: Now, you can zoom, rotate, and adjust the camera up and down for both Agent and Protagonist models in the preview screen. In Version 2.1, this Preview function will be available only for Agents with Outfits. The Preview function for other Agents will be made available in future updates.

New mini-map pathfinding lines: You can now find mission pathfinding lines on the mini-map. Simply follow the line to get to your mission locations. When there are multiple tracking points for a mission, multiple pathfinding lines will be displayed on the mini-map.

New pin feature in Quick Travel: Now, you can now favorite and pin your most often visited districts to the top by pressing the Favorite button.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Other New Content

A-Rank Agent Pan Yinhu (Defense - Physical) will be available permanently in the "Star-Studded Cast" Stable Channel from Version 2.1 onwards. You may also obtain him through Signal Search in the Exclusive Channels and W-Engine Channels.

The A-Rank W-Engine Tremor Trigram Vessel (Defense) will be available permanently in the "Star-Studded Cast" Stable Channel from Version 2.1. You may also obtain it through Signal Search in the Exclusive Channels and W-Engine Channels.

New enemies: Miasmic Fiend - Unfathomable, Sacrifice - Heretic Jester, and Miasma Spawn.

Adds new accessories that can be exchanged in Devon Pawnshop for the Proxy Outfits Delicate Sunlight and Soaring Crane.

Adds new function that allows switching of Agent avatars in the DM - Contacts interface.

Adds new achievements related to Phaethon's Story, Agent Trust, When Opportunities Converge, Inter-Knot Hot Topic, Waifei Peninsula, Throne Quarter, Lost Void, Hostile Targets, Combat Achievements, and Investigation Zone Adventures, including some hidden achievements.

Adds the Blessed by Glory badge set, which can be displayed after unlocking Battle Trial: Glory.

Adds new titles related to "En-Nah" Chess Legend, Battle Trial: Glory, Tales of Midsummer Dreams, Agent Trust, Lost Void, and Hostile Targets.

Adds Agent Wallpaper - Yuzuha, Agent Wallpaper - Alice, and Dynamic Wallpaper - Round and Roll Assembly, which can be obtained by completing the related Agent Trust and completing the related events, respectively.

New trial no. 10 added to Proxy Legend.

Adds Master Training to Compendium - Tactics. Here, Proxies can learn skills such as Double Chain Attack, Assist Counter, and Shoulder to Shoulder.

Adds ATK as a recommended stat in the Agent - Base Stats and Equipment - Stats Bonus interfaces for Agents Nekomata, Soldier 11, Corin, Billy, Anton, Ellen, Asaba Harumasa, Zhu Yuan, and Vivian.

Adds Anomaly Mastery as a recommended stat in the Agent - Base Stats and Equipment - Stats Bonus interfaces for Agents Piper, Jane, and Tsukishiro Yanagi.

Adds Espresso as an option at Tin Master's Coffee in Waifei Peninsula.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Shiyu Defense

Critical Node

After the Version 2.1 update, the buff effects of Critical Node are as follows:

Phase I:

Agent CRIT DMG increases by 20%, Anomaly Proficiency increases by 40.

When Support Agents use EX Special Attack or Aftershock, the whole squad's ATK increases by 20% and Anomaly DMG increases by 30% for 15s. Repeated triggers reset the duration.

Phase II:

Enemy Physical RES and Ether RES are reduced by 15%.

When an Agent activates EX Special Attack or Chain Attack, Attribute Anomaly DMG increases by 15%, CRIT DMG and Sheer DMG increase by 20% for 20s. Repeated triggers reset the duration.

Phase III:

Agent's Physical Anomaly Buildup Rate and Electric Anomaly Buildup Rate increased by 15%, ATK increased by 15%.

When hitting enemies affected by Attribute Anomaly, Agents ignore 15% of their DEF and deal 20% more DMG.

Phase IV:

Agent's Physical DMG and Electric DMG are increased by 20%, and Anomaly Proficiency is increased by 40.

Ultimate, Aftershock, Special Attack and EX Special Attack hits deal 20% more DMG and 40% more CRIT DMG to enemies.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Deadly Assault

The Deadly Assault main interface now shows the current phase's best total score, as well as the Proxy's overall ranking after obtaining 9 Stars. Scores for each stage will also be shown on the main interface.

Following the Version 2.1 update, the enemies featured in Deadly Assault are as follows:

Phase I:

Mevorakh, Unfathomable, and Pompey variant.

Phase II:

Unfathomable, Dead End Butcher variant, Twin Dancers variant.

Phase III:

Dead End Butcher wariant, Mevorakh, Typhon.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Hollow Zero

Investigation Progress level cap for Hollow Zero: Lost Void is increased from 160 to 180. New Task Force Missions and their corresponding rewards are also added.

Adds Tactical Prism Programs for Agents Yuzuha and Alice, along with the corresponding Task Force Missions. (Alice's Tactical Prism Program will be made available at the same time as the Agent's Exclusive Channel.)

Adds the Perpetrator Battle - Task Force Assault gameplay mode, where you can equip Agents with unique Tactical Prism Programs, Resonia, and Tactical Enhancements. An enhanced difficulty Assault Challenge mode is also added.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Adjustments & Optimizations

Agents & Enemies

Optimizes invitation events for Agent Tsukishiro Yanagi.

Optimizes the visual effects for Agent Vivian's Basic Attack: Featherbloom.

Adjustments made to certain visual elements of Agent Evelyn's avatar and emotes.

Gameplay

In Notorious Hunt, you can now skip the buff selection and directly enter combat when starting a stage.

Optimizes the gameplay in Suibian Temple Management. Jumping to Good Goods from the material's acquisition path will directly open up the corresponding material's exchange interface.

Optimizes the additional crafting rules in Workshop - Crafting Plan of the Suibian Temple Management gameplay.

Optimizes the Crafting Plan interface and item sorting in the Suibian Temple Workshop. Item prices will be shown in the crafting list, and items will be sorted by price by default.

Optimizes the display of Bangboo's Talents in the Suibian Temple Shop.

Systems

Optimizes the sorting of Teleporters in Quick Travel. Now, functional Teleporters appear earlier on the list.

Adjusts the default sorting rules in the Agent selection interface. Now, Agents will be sorted by Proxy's custom favorites, upgrade level, and faction, with Agents in the same faction arranged in order of rarity.

Adjusts the default sorting rules for items in the Immediate Invitation Gift Box and Collaboorator Invitation Gift Box.

Adjusts the unlock conditions for the Recommendations feature in the video store.

Adjusts the video store's upgrade requirements. Proxies can now upgrade the video store when they reach the specified level.

Adjusts the display order of Daily Missions in the Compendium. The divination/scratch card, coffee, and video store management missions will remain in the top three positions starting from the day after Proxies unlock the Suibian Temple Management gameplay.

Optimizations for Mouse, Keyboard and Controller

Expands the range of custom controller button mappings. Now, all buttons can be custom mapped with the exception of the DualSense® Wireless Controller - Menu Button/Xbox Wireless Controller - Menu Button, DualSense® Wireless Controller - View Button/Xbox Wireless Controller - View Button, and DualSense® Wireless Controller - Touchpad.

Optimizes the button mapping conflict prompt interface to help Proxies better adjust their button mapping settings.

Adjusts the Shortcut Wheel angle as well as joystick sensitivity to minimize accidental inputs.

Others

Optimizes the model performance for Yuzuha (NPC).

Optimizes the model performance for Alice (NPC).

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Issue Fixes

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Agents

Fixes an issue where Agent Pan Yinhu's Chain Attack Skill Enhancement did not display the Health recovery changes from Ultimate: Imperial Feast. This adjustment is purely a display optimization and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Fixes an issue where Agent Nicole couldn't immediately trigger Quick Assist after hitting enemies with Ultimate: Ether Grenade.

Fixes an issue where, while in Vital View, Agent Yixuan has a small chance of experiencing abnormal Adrenaline consumption and Technique Point recovery when activating EX Special Attack: Cloud-Shaper.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: W-Engines

Optimizes the display of the W-Engine Qingming Birdcage's passive effect, Cloud Flow. The Ether DMG boost provided to the equipper by each stack of Qingming Companion will now be shown in the equipper's Detailed Stats. This adjustment is purely a display optimization and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Enemies

Fixes a display anomaly issue with the Stun DMG Multiplier of the Miasma Priest enemy during combat between Agent Trigger and Miasma Priest under certain circumstances. This fix only addresses the display issue of the Stun DMG Multiplier and does not affect actual damage calculations.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Systems

Fixes an issue where accessing the Workbench on certain devices could occasionally cause display anomalies on the left side of the page.

Fixes an issue where the data collection count was displaying incorrectly in Phaethon's Database.

Fixes an issue where the protagonist would continue their movement animation when accessing the filter menu while moving in selfie mode.

Fixes an issue where the red notification dot for Phaethon's Database could not be cleared properly under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue where the Announcement bubble could occasionally display abnormally under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue where certain system interfaces (such as W-Engine, Drive Disc selection screen, etc.) would display abnormally due to irregular refreshing under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue where interfaces such as the Storage and Agent interfaces would frequently refresh or lag under certain circumstances.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Gameplay

Fixes an issue in Investigation Zone mode where there was a chance the game could not continue normally after accessing and exiting the Agent Trust interface.

Fixes an issue where interacting with NPC A-Shuo for fortune-telling at Suibian Temple could occasionally result in a black screen, preventing normal gameplay.

Fixes an issue in the Suibian Temple management gameplay where the Cloud Crest count would display incorrectly after exiting the Sales interface.

Fixes an issue with abnormal mission guidance prompts.

Fixes an issue in Hollow Zero where under certain circumstances, after Agent Vivian triggers Quick Assist and enters the Noblewoman state, Vivian could potentially remain on the battlefield for an extended period.

Fixes display issues in the Collection interface of Hollow Zero.

Fixes an issue where character dialogues could occasionally behave abnormally during certain story segments.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Environments

Fixes visual issues affecting the models for some NPCs.

Fixes an issue where mini-maps were displaying abnormally in certain scenes.

Fixes an issue where Mini Cargo Trucks could not be interacted with properly in certain circumstances.

Fixes issues with abnormal NPC dialogue bubbles in certain scenes.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Others

Fixes an issue where in-game text could display abnormally on some devices.

Fixes some text typos.

Adjusts, improves, and fixes the in-game text for some languages. These changes will not affect gameplay or functions.

Optimizes some voicelines for English, Japanese, and Korean.

Fixes missing English voice lines for Agent Jane in previous versions.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Agent Skills, W-Engine & Drive Disc Text Optimizations

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Agents

Optimizes the text description for Agent Soldier 11's Mindscape Cinema 01: Rapid Heat. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: When Soldier 11 enters combat or switches in

After adjustment: When Soldier 11 becomes the active character in combat

Optimizes the text description for Agent Rina's Mindscape Cinema 02: Master's Paragon. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: Upon entering combat or switching in

After adjustment: Upon becoming the active character in combat

Optimizes the text description for Agent Caesar's Mindscape Cinema 01: Spearhead Advance. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: When Caesar enters combat or switches in

After adjustment: When Caesar becomes the active character in combat

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: W-Engines

Optimizes the description for W-Engine [Vortex] Hatchet. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: Upon entering combat or switching in

After adjustment: Upon becoming the active character in combat

Optimizes the description for W-Engine [Cinder] Cobalt. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: Upon entering combat or switching in

After adjustment: Upon becoming the active character while in combat

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch: Drive Discs

Optimizes the description for Drive Disc set Hormone Punk. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual effects.

Before adjustment: Upon entering combat or switching in

After adjustment: Upon becoming the active character while in combat

That covers everything from the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch. Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update patch

