The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update, officially launched on July 16, 2025, brings two unique characters from the Spook Shack factions. Players will likely be compelled to summon the agents, which will cost them Polychromes. In that regard, HoYoverse drops special codes every patch, which can be redeemed to get free resources, including Polychrome.

This article further lists all the active ZZZ 2.1 redeem codes.

All Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 redeem codes

HoYoverse has introduced new redemption codes for the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update, with more to be released in the future. The ones active during July 2025 are listed below:

ZENLESSGIFT: Polychrome x50, Official Investigator Log x2, W-Engine Power Supply x3, Bangboo Algorithm Module x1

Note: This list above will be updated as more codes come to light.

While ZENLESSGIFT doesn't have an expiry time, it can be redeemed once per account. However, some codes will be available for a limited time, and players must activate them quickly to avoid missing out on the rewards.

How to use Zenless Zone Zero redemption codes

HoYoverse lets you redeem any active code using the official website and in-game pause menu. The detailed steps for each method are listed below. Pick whichever process is feasible:

How to redeem on the official website

Official code redemption webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Open any browser and head to the official HoYoverse website.

Use the proper account credentials to log in.

Choose a server if the website doesn't detect one automatically.

Insert the active redemption code in the dialogue box below.

Hit the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.

button to exchange the rewards. Repeat the same steps for the remaining codes.

How to redeem in-game

In-game code redemption preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch ZZZ from any device.

Log in to your account with proper credentials.

Click on Pause once the character loads on your screen to bring up the in-game menu.

once the character loads on your screen to bring up the in-game menu. Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code . Doing so will open a small pop-up window on your screen.

and click on . Doing so will open a small pop-up window on your screen. Insert the active code in the blank area.

Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.

to claim the rewards. Use the above steps to activate the remaining codes.

After activating the redemption codes, the rewards will be sent to your account directly via the in-game mailing system. The feature can be accessed by clicking on the envelope icon within the Pause menu. Make sure to click on the Claim button under the mail to transfer the rewards to your inventory.

