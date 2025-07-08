Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 110+ free pulls

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update is scheduled to release globally on July 16, 2025, and will bring in a fresh batch of content. Naturally, players will be able to earn various rewards, including free pulls. X user @PalitoGodd, a veteran dataminer, has further shared an infographic detailing the total amount of Polychrome and wishes players can expect to gather throughout the new patch.
Version 2.1 is expected to reward over 110+ free pulls, based on the leaks. This article further discusses the estimated ZZZ 2.1 Polychrome count.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Polychrome count and total pulls estimation leaks
As mentioned previously, the infographic shared by @PalitoGodd shows the total number of Polychrome and free pulls players can obtain during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update, along with their sources. Here are the details:
Permanent content
- Story Clear- 1x Encrypted Master Tape
- Map exploration- ~300x Polychromes
- Agent Trust and dates- 280x Polychromes
- Version 2.1 achievement rewards- 230x Polychromes
- Agent Training- 20x Polychromes
- Training- 20x Polychromes
- Proxy Legend- 230x Polychromes
Frequent Content
- Daily Activity- 3060x Polychrome
- Shiyu Defense- 2880x Polychrome
- Deadly Assault- 900x Polychrome
- Hollow Zero- 1120x Polychromes+ 7x Master Tapes+ 42x Boopons
- Howl’s Newsstand- ~300x Polychromes
- Weekly Errands- 420x Polychromes
- Monthly shop resets- 10x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 19x Master Tapes+ 30x Boopons
Expansion content
- Endless Tower: Glory- ~300x Polychromes
- Hollow Zero: Phantom Paths- 200x Polychromes
Limited-time events
- Seven-day login- 10x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 10x Boopons
- Tales of Midsummer Dreams- ~1000x Polychromes
- “En-Nah” Chess Legend- ~480x Polychromes
- Ghost Ship Adventure- 300x Polychromes
- JoJo’s Space Mystery- 300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons
- Failume Summer Puzzle!- 300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons
- Legend of the Marvelous Fish Stall- 420x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons
- Character Trials- 80x Polychromes
Quests and mail
- New quests- ~280x Polychromes
- Version 2.1 maintenance compensation- 600x Polychromes
- Version 2.2 livestream codes- 300x Polychromes
- New redeem codes- 100x Polychromes
Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 codes
Based on Palito’s estimation, Proxies can earn around 14,520 Polychromes and 21x Encrypted Master Tapes during version 2.1. The total rounds up to 112x free pulls, excluding the Master Tapes and Boopons.
Those who purchase the Interknot Membership can acquire an additional 32 pulls by the end of the patch. Purchasing both the subscription and battle pass will supposedly yield 153 Encrypted Master Tapes.
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.