  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 110+ free pulls

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 110+ free pulls

By Akash Paul
Modified Jul 08, 2025 16:55 GMT
Image showing Polychrome from Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Polychrome count (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update is scheduled to release globally on July 16, 2025, and will bring in a fresh batch of content. Naturally, players will be able to earn various rewards, including free pulls. X user @PalitoGodd, a veteran dataminer, has further shared an infographic detailing the total amount of Polychrome and wishes players can expect to gather throughout the new patch.

Ad

Version 2.1 is expected to reward over 110+ free pulls, based on the leaks. This article further discusses the estimated ZZZ 2.1 Polychrome count.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 Polychrome count and total pulls estimation leaks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned previously, the infographic shared by @PalitoGodd shows the total number of Polychrome and free pulls players can obtain during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update, along with their sources. Here are the details:

Permanent content

  • Story Clear- 1x Encrypted Master Tape
  • Map exploration- ~300x Polychromes
  • Agent Trust and dates- 280x Polychromes
  • Version 2.1 achievement rewards- 230x Polychromes
  • Agent Training- 20x Polychromes
  • Training- 20x Polychromes
  • Proxy Legend- 230x Polychromes

Frequent Content

  • Daily Activity- 3060x Polychrome
  • Shiyu Defense- 2880x Polychrome
  • Deadly Assault- 900x Polychrome
  • Hollow Zero- 1120x Polychromes+ 7x Master Tapes+ 42x Boopons
  • Howl’s Newsstand- ~300x Polychromes
  • Weekly Errands- 420x Polychromes
  • Monthly shop resets- 10x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 19x Master Tapes+ 30x Boopons
Ad

Expansion content

  • Endless Tower: Glory- ~300x Polychromes
  • Hollow Zero: Phantom Paths- 200x Polychromes

Limited-time events

  • Seven-day login- 10x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 10x Boopons
  • Tales of Midsummer Dreams- ~1000x Polychromes
  • “En-Nah” Chess Legend- ~480x Polychromes
  • Ghost Ship Adventure- 300x Polychromes
  • JoJo’s Space Mystery- 300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons
  • Failume Summer Puzzle!- 300x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons
  • Legend of the Marvelous Fish Stall- 420x Polychromes+ 5x Boopons
  • Character Trials- 80x Polychromes

Quests and mail

  • New quests- ~280x Polychromes
  • Version 2.1 maintenance compensation- 600x Polychromes
  • Version 2.2 livestream codes- 300x Polychromes
  • New redeem codes- 100x Polychromes
Ad

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 codes

Based on Palito’s estimation, Proxies can earn around 14,520 Polychromes and 21x Encrypted Master Tapes during version 2.1. The total rounds up to 112x free pulls, excluding the Master Tapes and Boopons.

Those who purchase the Interknot Membership can acquire an additional 32 pulls by the end of the patch. Purchasing both the subscription and battle pass will supposedly yield 153 Encrypted Master Tapes.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications