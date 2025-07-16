Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha build guide: Best W-Engine, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update features two unique agents from the Spook Shack faction. Among them, Yuzuha is a Support specialist from the Physical roster, capable of buffing allies’ damage, especially when they inflict Attribute Anomaly on targets. Given Yuzuha's adequate kit and future-proof design, players would want to summon and build her in version 2.1.

Ad

This guide further discusses everything you need to build Yuzuha in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Yuzuha

Metanukimorphosis

Metanukimorphosis (Image via HoYoverse)

Metanukimorphosis serves as the signature option for Yuzuha in Zenless Zone Zero. The W-Engine is equipped with an Energy Regen subsidiary stat and offers a passive suitable for support agents. The weapon essentially increases the wearer’s Anomaly Mastery by 30 when their EX Special Attack or Ultimate deals Physical DMG.

Ad

Trending

If Yuzuha’s Aftershock hits an enemy, all squad members' Anomaly Proficiency will be further boosted by 60.

Kaboom the Cannon

Kaboom the Cannon (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Yuzuha calls summons during combat, she can use the Kaboom the Cannon. This A-Rank W-Engine also rolls with an Energy Regen stat. The passive grants a 2.5% bonus attack to squad members up to four stacks when they hit an enemy.

Ad

Yuzuha’s summon counts as a friendly unit, so it can trigger the passive buff.

Best Drive Discs for Yuzuha

Best Drive Discs set for Yuzuha (Image via HoYoverse)

These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero provide the crucial stats and effects for Yuzuha:

Ad

4-Piece Astral Voice+ 2-Piece Swing Jazz

The 4-Piece Astral Voice increases the equipping character’s Attack by 10%. Additionally, all squad members gain an Astral stack up to three times when one of them enters the field using a Quick Assist. Each stack boosts the damage of the agent who enters the battlefield using a Quick Assist.

The 2-Piece Swing Jazz will increase Yuzuha’s Energy Regen by an additional 20%. This will help her frequently activate the Ultimate ability.

Ad

Target the following stats for Yuzuha’s Drive Discs in ZZZ:

Slot 4 : Anomaly Proficiency / ATK

: Anomaly Proficiency / ATK Slot 5 : ATK

: ATK Slot 6: Anomaly Mastery

Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha build: Skills and best team comps

Yuzuha's skill priority in ZZZ

Yuzuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Upgrade Yuzuha’s core skill first, as it unlocks her passives and her additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero. The ability unleashes the agent’s support potential and gives her access to various buffs. You can level up the rest of her abilities in the following order:

Ad

EX Special Attack> Basic Attack> Chain Attack> Assist> Dodge

Best Yuzuha team comps in ZZZ

Vivian and Yanagi (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams for Yuzuha in ZZZ:

Ad

Yuzuha+ Vivian+ Yanagi

Yuzuha+ Vivian+ Jade Doe

Yuzuha+ Piper+ Lucy

Yuzuha+ Lycaon+ MIyabi

Yuzuha thrives in a double Anomaly team comprising Vivian and Yanagi. Yuzuha’s buffs will boost the Disorder DMG of the other two agents.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.