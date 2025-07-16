Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha build guide: Best W-Engine, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update features two unique agents from the Spook Shack faction. Among them, Yuzuha is a Support specialist from the Physical roster, capable of buffing allies’ damage, especially when they inflict Attribute Anomaly on targets. Given Yuzuha's adequate kit and future-proof design, players would want to summon and build her in version 2.1.
This guide further discusses everything you need to build Yuzuha in ZZZ.
Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs
Best W-Engine for Yuzuha
Metanukimorphosis
Metanukimorphosis serves as the signature option for Yuzuha in Zenless Zone Zero. The W-Engine is equipped with an Energy Regen subsidiary stat and offers a passive suitable for support agents. The weapon essentially increases the wearer’s Anomaly Mastery by 30 when their EX Special Attack or Ultimate deals Physical DMG.
If Yuzuha’s Aftershock hits an enemy, all squad members' Anomaly Proficiency will be further boosted by 60.
Kaboom the Cannon
Since Yuzuha calls summons during combat, she can use the Kaboom the Cannon. This A-Rank W-Engine also rolls with an Energy Regen stat. The passive grants a 2.5% bonus attack to squad members up to four stacks when they hit an enemy.
Yuzuha’s summon counts as a friendly unit, so it can trigger the passive buff.
Best Drive Discs for Yuzuha
These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero provide the crucial stats and effects for Yuzuha:
- 4-Piece Astral Voice+ 2-Piece Swing Jazz
The 4-Piece Astral Voice increases the equipping character’s Attack by 10%. Additionally, all squad members gain an Astral stack up to three times when one of them enters the field using a Quick Assist. Each stack boosts the damage of the agent who enters the battlefield using a Quick Assist.
The 2-Piece Swing Jazz will increase Yuzuha’s Energy Regen by an additional 20%. This will help her frequently activate the Ultimate ability.
Target the following stats for Yuzuha’s Drive Discs in ZZZ:
- Slot 4: Anomaly Proficiency / ATK
- Slot 5: ATK
- Slot 6: Anomaly Mastery
Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha build: Skills and best team comps
Yuzuha's skill priority in ZZZ
Upgrade Yuzuha’s core skill first, as it unlocks her passives and her additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero. The ability unleashes the agent’s support potential and gives her access to various buffs. You can level up the rest of her abilities in the following order:
- EX Special Attack> Basic Attack> Chain Attack> Assist> Dodge
Best Yuzuha team comps in ZZZ
Here are some of the best teams for Yuzuha in ZZZ:
- Yuzuha+ Vivian+ Yanagi
- Yuzuha+ Vivian+ Jade Doe
- Yuzuha+ Piper+ Lucy
- Yuzuha+ Lycaon+ MIyabi
Yuzuha thrives in a double Anomaly team comprising Vivian and Yanagi. Yuzuha’s buffs will boost the Disorder DMG of the other two agents.
