Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha materials and ascension requirements leaked

Yuzuha is officially heading to the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update as a playable character. HoYoverse has teased her in the latest drip marketing campaign, revealing her faction, element, and fighting style. Credible third-party sources like Hakush.in have further disclosed Yuzuha’s ascension requirements from the ongoing closed beta test.
This article explores Yuzuha’s ascension materials in ZZZ, per the leaks.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.1 closed beta, which are highly subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
All Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 drip marketing has confirmed that Yuzuha is a Support specialist from the Physical element. The element and fighting style will determine her ascension requirements. Listed below are the materials you need to ascend Yuzuha:
To upgrade each of Yuzuha’s skills, you need to farm the following items:
We know one of Yuzuha's boss materials from Hakush.in. However, you can check the total amount of resources required in the following table:
Where to find Yuzuha’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero
Basic, Advanced Support, and Ruler Certification Seal
The Basic, Advanced Support, and Ruler Certification Seal are crucial for Yuzuha's ascension. You can obtain them from the Support Drill. The challenge can be accessed via the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located at the HIA Club.
Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Physical Chips
Since Yuzuha hails from the Physical roster, you need to farm the corresponding attribute's Basic, Advanced, and Specialized chips to level up her skills in ZZZ. To obtain the material, spend some battery charges on the Rigidity Test. You can use the same VR device at the HIA Club to access the challenge.
Hamster Cage Pass
The Hamster Cage Pass is dropped from the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass) once you reach Level 35. This is a rare item that is also awarded upon completing specific limited-time events.
Sycophant's Refinement
Sycophant's Refinement is the weekly boss material for Yuzuha, which you can obtain from the Sacrifice—Bringer Notorious Hunt challenge. You must defeat the boss in the domain to get the drop.
