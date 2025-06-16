Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha materials and ascension requirements leaked

Yuzuha is officially heading to the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update as a playable character. HoYoverse has teased her in the latest drip marketing campaign, revealing her faction, element, and fighting style. Credible third-party sources like Hakush.in have further disclosed Yuzuha’s ascension requirements from the ongoing closed beta test.

This article explores Yuzuha’s ascension materials in ZZZ, per the leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.1 closed beta, which are highly subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 drip marketing has confirmed that Yuzuha is a Support specialist from the Physical element. The element and fighting style will determine her ascension requirements. Listed below are the materials you need to ascend Yuzuha:

Promotion Level Materials Required Dennies Required Rewards 20 Basic Support Certification Seal x4 24,000 N/A 30 Advanced Support Certification Seal x12 56,000 1x Master Tape 40 Advanced Support Certification Seal x20 120,000 N/A 50 Ruler Certification Seal x10 200,000 1x Master Tape 60 Ruler Certification Seal x20 400,000 N/A

To upgrade each of Yuzuha’s skills, you need to farm the following items:

Skill level Required materials Required Dennies 2 Basic Physical Chip x2 2,000 3 Basic Physical Chip x3 3,000 4 Advanced Physical Chip x2 6,000 5 Advanced Physical Chip x3 9,000 6 Advanced Physical Chip x4 12,000 7 Advanced Physical Chip x6 18,000 8 Specialized Physical Chip x5 45,000 9 Specialized Physical Chip x8 67,500 10 Specialized Physical Chip x10 90,000 11 Specialized Physical Chip x12 112,500 12 Specialized Physical Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1 135,000

We know one of Yuzuha's boss materials from Hakush.in. However, you can check the total amount of resources required in the following table:

Core Skills Required Materials Required Dennies A N/A 5000 B Small Boss material x2 12,000 C Small Boss material x4 28,000 D Sycophant's Refinement x2, Small Boss material x9 60,000 E Sycophant's Refinement x3,Small Boss material x15 100,000 F Sycophant's Refinement x4, Small Boss material x30 200,000

Where to find Yuzuha’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic, Advanced Support, and Ruler Certification Seal

Support Drills (Image via HoYoverse)

The Basic, Advanced Support, and Ruler Certification Seal are crucial for Yuzuha's ascension. You can obtain them from the Support Drill. The challenge can be accessed via the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located at the HIA Club.

Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Physical Chips

Rigidity Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Yuzuha hails from the Physical roster, you need to farm the corresponding attribute's Basic, Advanced, and Specialized chips to level up her skills in ZZZ. To obtain the material, spend some battery charges on the Rigidity Test. You can use the same VR device at the HIA Club to access the challenge.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass is dropped from the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass) once you reach Level 35. This is a rare item that is also awarded upon completing specific limited-time events.

Sycophant's Refinement

Sacrifice—Bringer Notorious Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

Sycophant's Refinement is the weekly boss material for Yuzuha, which you can obtain from the Sacrifice—Bringer Notorious Hunt challenge. You must defeat the boss in the domain to get the drop.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

