Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha materials and ascension requirements leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Jun 16, 2025 12:48 GMT
Yuzuha in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Yuzuha is officially heading to the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update as a playable character. HoYoverse has teased her in the latest drip marketing campaign, revealing her faction, element, and fighting style. Credible third-party sources like Hakush.in have further disclosed Yuzuha’s ascension requirements from the ongoing closed beta test.

This article explores Yuzuha’s ascension materials in ZZZ, per the leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.1 closed beta, which are highly subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 drip marketing has confirmed that Yuzuha is a Support specialist from the Physical element. The element and fighting style will determine her ascension requirements. Listed below are the materials you need to ascend Yuzuha:

Promotion Level

Materials Required

Dennies Required

Rewards

20

Basic Support Certification Seal x4

24,000

N/A

30

Advanced Support Certification Seal x12

56,000

1x Master Tape

40

Advanced Support Certification Seal x20

120,000

N/A

50

Ruler Certification Seal x10

200,000

1x Master Tape

60

Ruler Certification Seal x20

400,000

N/A

To upgrade each of Yuzuha’s skills, you need to farm the following items:

Skill level

Required materials

Required Dennies

2

Basic Physical Chip x2

2,000

3

Basic Physical Chip x3

3,000

4

Advanced Physical Chip x2

6,000

5

Advanced Physical Chip x3

9,000

6

Advanced Physical Chip x4

12,000

7

Advanced Physical Chip x6

18,000

8

Specialized Physical Chip x5

45,000

9

Specialized Physical Chip x8

67,500

10

Specialized Physical Chip x10

90,000

11

Specialized Physical Chip x12

112,500

12

Specialized Physical Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1

135,000

We know one of Yuzuha's boss materials from Hakush.in. However, you can check the total amount of resources required in the following table:

Core Skills

Required Materials

Required Dennies

A

N/A

5000

B

Small Boss material x2

12,000

C

Small Boss material x4

28,000

D

Sycophant's Refinement x2, Small Boss material x9

60,000

E

Sycophant's Refinement x3,Small Boss material x15

100,000

F

Sycophant's Refinement x4, Small Boss material x30

200,000

Where to find Yuzuha’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic, Advanced Support, and Ruler Certification Seal

Support Drills (Image via HoYoverse)
Support Drills (Image via HoYoverse)

The Basic, Advanced Support, and Ruler Certification Seal are crucial for Yuzuha's ascension. You can obtain them from the Support Drill. The challenge can be accessed via the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. The console is located at the HIA Club.

Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Physical Chips

Rigidity Test (Image via HoYoverse)
Rigidity Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Yuzuha hails from the Physical roster, you need to farm the corresponding attribute's Basic, Advanced, and Specialized chips to level up her skills in ZZZ. To obtain the material, spend some battery charges on the Rigidity Test. You can use the same VR device at the HIA Club to access the challenge.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)
Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass is dropped from the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass) once you reach Level 35. This is a rare item that is also awarded upon completing specific limited-time events.

Sycophant's Refinement

Sacrifice&mdash;Bringer Notorious Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)
Sacrifice—Bringer Notorious Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

Sycophant's Refinement is the weekly boss material for Yuzuha, which you can obtain from the Sacrifice—Bringer Notorious Hunt challenge. You must defeat the boss in the domain to get the drop.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

