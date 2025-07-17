Zenless Zone Zero Assist Counter guide

The Zenless Zone Zero community has stumbled upon a neat combat mechanism called the Assist Counter. While the technique was usually practiced by hardcore players, HoYoverse recognized and added it to the game in the version 2.1 update, which was released on July 16, 2025. Assist Counter essentially allows players to dodge an attack and follow up with a defensive assist almost instantaneously.
That said, the execution of the technique heavily relies on quick reflexes. This guide further explores the ins and outs of Assist Counter in ZZZ.
Zenless Zone Zero Assist Counter explained
The Assist Counter is a highly advanced combat mechanism, requiring players to mash multiple inputs within a short window to retaliate against an incoming attack. Any agent in Zenless Zone Zero can trigger the mechanism by activating Perfect Dodge, Dodge Counter, and Defensive Assist within a single frame. Of course, the enemy has to hit the target with an ability that players can retaliate against.
While Assist Counter yields more damage output per turn, the steep learning curve and short margin of error make it a non-essential skill to learn. Proxies are better off tackling targets with traditional techniques. However, serious players engaging with the endgame content might want to master the Assist Counter execution to gain leverage against powerful opponents.
How to perform Assist Counter in Zenless Zone Zero
Here’s a step-by-step guide to performing an Assist Counter in ZZZ:
- Wait for the enemy to attack and hit a Perfect Dodge. Evade when the golden light flashes to successfully retaliate against the target.
- Hit the Attack button simultaneously to do a Dodge Counter.
- Press the Assist button within the attack animation to unleash a Defensive Assist.
Your character will perform an Assist Counter if you successfully execute all three of the moves within a single frame. Failing to do so can put you at a disadvantage, as the incoming agent is likely to get hit by the opponent’s attack.
Make sure to practice the technique before using it in combat to increase your success rate. HoYoverse has also added an Assist Counter training in the Compendium, where you can repeatedly practice the inputs.
With perfect execution, your character will be able to deal more Daze damage to enemies, reducing the time it takes to complete the battle.
