Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code release date and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream is set to air globally on August 22, 2025, and it will showcase various new content from the upcoming patch. From two new characters to quests involving the Obol Squad, the telecast will unveil all of it and share a special code. You can activate the code with the official method to get up to 300x Polychrome and other in-game resources.

Ad

The offer will be available for a limited time, so try to make the exchange quickly. This article further explores the release window of the ZZZ 2.2 livestream code and outlines the redemption method.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code release details

Zenless Zone Zero 🎉Season 2🎉 @ZZZ_EN Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.2 "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" Special Program Announcement Dear Proxies, the Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.2 "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" Special Program will air on August 22 at 19:30 (UTC+8). Seed and Orphie &amp; Magus will join

Ad

Trending

HoYoverse will dispatch a single redemption code at a certain point during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream. The Special Program is scheduled to premiere globally on August 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8).

The timing may differ for viewers from different locations. To help them, we have listed below the broadcast schedule for major regions:

America (August 22, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 5:30 am

: 5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 6:30 am

: 6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Ad

Europe (August 22, 2025)

Western European Standard Time (WEST) : 11:30 am

: 11:30 am Central European Standard Time (CEST) : 12:30 pm

: 12:30 pm Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 1:30 am

Asia (August 22, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 5 pm

: 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8:30 pm

: 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

Readers can also use the countdown below to track the time until ZZZ 2.2 livestream premieres globally:

Ad

How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code

You can use either of the following method to redeem any active Zenless Zone Zero code:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem on official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Visit the official HoYoverse website.

Log into your account with the proper credentials.

Pick the server if the webpage doesn't detect one automatically.

Enter the livestream code in the empty box.

Click on the Redeem button to activate the code.

Ad

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up the game on any device.

Click on Pause once the character appears on the screen to access the menu.

once the character appears on the screen to access the menu. Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code .

and click on . Enter the code on the pop-up window.

Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.

Ad

Redeem on the HoYoLAB app

How to redeem on HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the HoYoLAB app.

app. Choose ZZZ from the list of games.

Navigate to the HoYoGuides section.

section. Click on the Redeem button beside the livestream code.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.