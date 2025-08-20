Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code release date and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream is set to air globally on August 22, 2025, and it will showcase various new content from the upcoming patch. From two new characters to quests involving the Obol Squad, the telecast will unveil all of it and share a special code. You can activate the code with the official method to get up to 300x Polychrome and other in-game resources.
The offer will be available for a limited time, so try to make the exchange quickly. This article further explores the release window of the ZZZ 2.2 livestream code and outlines the redemption method.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code release details
HoYoverse will dispatch a single redemption code at a certain point during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream. The Special Program is scheduled to premiere globally on August 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8).
The timing may differ for viewers from different locations. To help them, we have listed below the broadcast schedule for major regions:
America (August 22, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am
Europe (August 22, 2025)
- Western European Standard Time (WEST): 11:30 am
- Central European Standard Time (CEST): 12:30 pm
- Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 1:30 am
Asia (August 22, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 5 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 7:30 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm
Readers can also use the countdown below to track the time until ZZZ 2.2 livestream premieres globally:
How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream code
You can use either of the following method to redeem any active Zenless Zone Zero code:
Redeem on the official website
- Visit the official HoYoverse website.
- Log into your account with the proper credentials.
- Pick the server if the webpage doesn't detect one automatically.
- Enter the livestream code in the empty box.
- Click on the Redeem button to activate the code.
Redeem in-game
- Boot up the game on any device.
- Click on Pause once the character appears on the screen to access the menu.
- Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code.
- Enter the code on the pop-up window.
- Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.
Redeem on the HoYoLAB app
- Open the HoYoLAB app.
- Choose ZZZ from the list of games.
- Navigate to the HoYoGuides section.
- Click on the Redeem button beside the livestream code.
