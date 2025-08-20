Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has recently announced the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream schedule along with some of its itineraries. The broadcast scheduled to air globally on August 22, 2025, will feature Seed and Orphie & Magus as special guests. Together with Mr. Z, they will reveal the upcoming agent’s combat ability, story quest, and new content from the patch.
The officials will also share a special redemption code containing free Polychrome and other in-game resources. To help viewers track them all, this article further discusses the ZZZ 2.2 livestream schedule with a universal countdown.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream date and time announced
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream titled "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" will premiere globally on August 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The special program’s goal is to tease the upcoming update, where Seed and Orphie are the featured characters.
The agents belong to the Obol Squad faction, which rivals the Exaltists cult. The story between the two organizations will be further unveiled during the telecast. It will also share details regarding the Seed and Orphie banners.
The local airtime for the premiere will vary based on the viewer’s location. To avoid confusion, they can refer to the following list, which contains the ZZZ 2.2 livestream schedule for major regions:
America (August 22, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am
Europe (August 22, 2025)
- Western European Standard Time (WEST): 11:30 am
- Central European Standard Time (CEST): 12:30 pm
- Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 1:30 am
Asia (August 22, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 5 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 7:30 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm
The countdown below will also help track the time until ZZZ 2.2 livestream airs globally:
To watch the special program, viewers must tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. They might want to stick around for the redemption code, which is typically shared at a certain point during the telecast. Players must activate the code via the official method to claim 300 Polychrome and other rewards.
