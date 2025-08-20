Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream date, time, and countdown

By Akash Paul
Published Aug 20, 2025 07:47 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream announcement
Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream date and time (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has recently announced the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream schedule along with some of its itineraries. The broadcast scheduled to air globally on August 22, 2025, will feature Seed and Orphie & Magus as special guests. Together with Mr. Z, they will reveal the upcoming agent’s combat ability, story quest, and new content from the patch.

Ad

The officials will also share a special redemption code containing free Polychrome and other in-game resources. To help viewers track them all, this article further discusses the ZZZ 2.2 livestream schedule with a universal countdown.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream date and time announced

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 livestream titled "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" will premiere globally on August 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The special program’s goal is to tease the upcoming update, where Seed and Orphie are the featured characters.

The agents belong to the Obol Squad faction, which rivals the Exaltists cult. The story between the two organizations will be further unveiled during the telecast. It will also share details regarding the Seed and Orphie banners.

Ad

The local airtime for the premiere will vary based on the viewer’s location. To avoid confusion, they can refer to the following list, which contains the ZZZ 2.2 livestream schedule for major regions:

America (August 22, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (August 22, 2025)

  • Western European Standard Time (WEST): 11:30 am
  • Central European Standard Time (CEST): 12:30 pm
  • Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 1:30 am

Asia (August 22, 2025)

Ad
  • India Standard Time (IST): 5 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 7:30 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing reveals Orphie & Magus

The countdown below will also help track the time until ZZZ 2.2 livestream airs globally:

Ad

To watch the special program, viewers must tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. They might want to stick around for the redemption code, which is typically shared at a certain point during the telecast. Players must activate the code via the official method to claim 300 Polychrome and other rewards.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications