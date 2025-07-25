Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing reveals Seed

HoYoverse has unveiled Seed for the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update. She was initially revealed during the 2nd Season story trailer, and the community was thrilled to say the least. Given her unique appearance as someone who uses mechanical armor in battle, many proxies out there are hyped and awaiting her arrival when ZZZ 2.2 comes around.HoYoverse revealed her on July 25, 2025, and confirmed her to become playable for the upcoming ZZZ 2.2 update. Seed revealed to become playable in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 updateThe OBOL Squad members, Soldier 11 and Trigger in ZZZ, are set to gain another teammate, as HoYoverse finally unveiled Seed, who will become playable in the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update. She is an S-Rank Agent who will be a DPS using the Electric element.Regarding her mechanical armor, she says the following:&quot;While Seed Sr. was asleep, I made quite a few modifications to him~&quot;She continues&quot;I think... I gave him stealth capabilities in the latest update~&quot;&quot;How did I do it, you ask? I just made some adjustments and tweaks by feel~&quot;She dons mechanical armor in battle, which has certainly been one of the major highlights that has the community excited for her. While it is unknown exactly how her kit will perform, she will likely have a great synergy with her fellow OBOL Squad member, Trigger, who also uses Electric as her main element. Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 is set to release around early September unless HoYoverse makes some major changes. It is likely that the developers will announce more characters, except Seed, for the next update in the coming days. There is also the Preview Livestream for the upcoming patch, which will be held in the coming weeks and will showcase how the upcoming agents perform.If everything is on schedule, Version 2.2 will be released on September 3, 2025, after the ongoing ZZZ 2.1 update ends with the conclusion of the banners for Alice and Yanagi. The 3rd member of the OBOL Squad to become playable will likely be on the first phase of the update.