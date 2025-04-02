Best W-Engines for Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero

Equipping the best W-Engine on Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero is crucial to unleashing her true combat potential. She is an Electric Stun agent, capable of staggering targets while dealing damage. Trigger also can deal Aftershock Electric DMG and launch attacks from the sidelines, coordinating with the active character.

Here are the W-Engines you can use to build her in ZZZ.

Best S-rank W-Engines for Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Spectral Gaze

Spectral Gaze (Image via HoYoverse)

Trigger’s signature W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero, Spectral Gaze, can reduce the target's DEF by 25% if she uses her Aftershock to deal Electric DMG to them. Triggering this effect while she is inactive will generate Spirit Lock up to three stacks.

Stacking Spirit Lock increases will further increase her Impact by 4% every time, lasting for 12 seconds. She gains more Impact at max stack. Spectral Gaze also provides CRIT Rate via substat, which Trigger can use to unleash massive damage.

Let's not forget that the additional Impact will help her stagger enemies more frequently.

2) The Restrained

The Restrained (Image via HoYoverse)

The Restrained is an accessible S-Rank W-Engine for Stun characters. The weapon is equipped with Impact, which Trigger can leverage to inflict more Daze on targets.

Hitting an enemy with any attack will further increase her DMG and Daze from Basic Attacks by 6% for 8 seconds, stacking up to five times. Since Trigger's follow-up damage counts as a basic attack and can inflict Daze, she should be able to benefit from every aspect of the W-Engine.

Best A-rank W-Engines for Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Box Cutter

Box Cutter (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulchra’s W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero can also be equipped on Trigger. The Box Cutter rolls with 15% Impact at max level, which will increase Trigger’s stun capabilities. However, the bonus Physical DMG will go to waste since you are dealing with an Electric agent.

That said, Box Cutter can increase the Daze from her attack by 10% if she launches an Aftershock. The W-Engine will help Trigger quickly knock out targets instead of increasing her personal damage.

2) Precious Fossilized Core

Precious Fossilized Core (Image via HoYoverse)

The Precious Fossilized Core is another stun W-Engine in ZZZ that rolls with an Impact substat. Trigger can benefit from the attribute and passive, which will allow her to inflict 10% more Daze when the target's HP is not lower than 50% for the equipper. The bonus effect is enhanced by 10% when the target's HP is not lower than 75%.

You must manage Trigger’s health during combat if you wish to use the Precious Fossilized Core W-Engne in ZZZ.

