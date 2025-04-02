Best W-Engines for Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero

By Akash Paul
Modified Apr 02, 2025 03:55 GMT
Image showing Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero Trigger W-Engine guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Equipping the best W-Engine on Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero is crucial to unleashing her true combat potential. She is an Electric Stun agent, capable of staggering targets while dealing damage. Trigger also can deal Aftershock Electric DMG and launch attacks from the sidelines, coordinating with the active character.

Ad

Here are the W-Engines you can use to build her in ZZZ.

Best S-rank W-Engines for Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Spectral Gaze

Spectral Gaze (Image via HoYoverse)
Spectral Gaze (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Trigger’s signature W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero, Spectral Gaze, can reduce the target's DEF by 25% if she uses her Aftershock to deal Electric DMG to them. Triggering this effect while she is inactive will generate Spirit Lock up to three stacks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Stacking Spirit Lock increases will further increase her Impact by 4% every time, lasting for 12 seconds. She gains more Impact at max stack. Spectral Gaze also provides CRIT Rate via substat, which Trigger can use to unleash massive damage.

Let's not forget that the additional Impact will help her stagger enemies more frequently.

2) The Restrained

The Restrained (Image via HoYoverse)
The Restrained (Image via HoYoverse)

The Restrained is an accessible S-Rank W-Engine for Stun characters. The weapon is equipped with Impact, which Trigger can leverage to inflict more Daze on targets.

Ad

Hitting an enemy with any attack will further increase her DMG and Daze from Basic Attacks by 6% for 8 seconds, stacking up to five times. Since Trigger's follow-up damage counts as a basic attack and can inflict Daze, she should be able to benefit from every aspect of the W-Engine.

Best A-rank W-Engines for Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Box Cutter

Box Cutter (Image via HoYoverse)
Box Cutter (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulchra’s W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero can also be equipped on Trigger. The Box Cutter rolls with 15% Impact at max level, which will increase Trigger’s stun capabilities. However, the bonus Physical DMG will go to waste since you are dealing with an Electric agent.

Ad

That said, Box Cutter can increase the Daze from her attack by 10% if she launches an Aftershock. The W-Engine will help Trigger quickly knock out targets instead of increasing her personal damage.

2) Precious Fossilized Core

Precious Fossilized Core (Image via HoYoverse)
Precious Fossilized Core (Image via HoYoverse)

The Precious Fossilized Core is another stun W-Engine in ZZZ that rolls with an Impact substat. Trigger can benefit from the attribute and passive, which will allow her to inflict 10% more Daze when the target's HP is not lower than 50% for the equipper. The bonus effect is enhanced by 10% when the target's HP is not lower than 75%.

Ad

You must manage Trigger’s health during combat if you wish to use the Precious Fossilized Core W-Engne in ZZZ.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी