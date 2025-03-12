Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra build guide: Best W-Engine, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Zenless Zone Zero’s Pulchra is a highly coveted A-Rank Agent that excels at dealing off-field damage. By doing so, she can quickly stagger enemies. Her Stun specialization, along with her amazing kit, makes her a staple sub-DPS across various team comps. However, she can only be as good as the equipment you use on her.

This guide discusses everything you need to build Pulchra in ZZZ.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Pulchra

Box Cutter

Box Cutter (Image via HoYoverse)

You might want to equip Pulchra in Zenless Zone Zero with the signature W-Engine to make the most of her kit. Box Cutter grants a 15% Impact to the wearer. This is an attribute the character requires to deal more Daze damage on targets.

Additionally, the A-Rank W-Engine increases the equipper’s Physical DMG by 15% and Daze by 10% after they launch an Aftershock. These two stats directly empower her kit.

Hellfire Gears

Hellfire Gears (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have the Hellfire Gears W-Engine in your inventory, consider equipping it on Pulchra. Again, she can benefit from the substat, which grants 18% Impact. When using EX Special Attack, she will gain an additional 10% Impact for 10 seconds up to two times.

Pulchra can also regenerate 0.6 Energy per second while off-field. The effect will help her regenerate her Ultimate while launching follow-up attacks from the shadows.

Best Drive Discs for Pulchra

Drive Disc sets for Pulchra (Image via HoYoverse)

4-Piece Shadow Harmony+ 2-Piece Shockstar Disco

Use the specified Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero to build Pulchra as a sub-DPS.

The 4-Piece Shadow Harmony boosts the equipping character’s Aftershock and Dash Attack DMG by 15%. They will also gain a buff effect for hitting an enemy with the specified skills. Each stack of the effect will increase the user’s ATK and CRIT Rate by 4% up to three times.

The 2-Piece Shockstar Disco will provide 6% Impact to the character. It will essentially help her inflict more Daze on targets.

You will want to prioritize the following stats on Pulchra’s Drive Disc in ZZZ:

Slot 4 : Crit Rate/ Crit DMG

: Crit Rate/ Crit DMG Slot 5 : Electric DMG

: Electric DMG Slot 6: Impact

Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra build: Skills and best team comps

Pulchra skill priority in ZZZ

Pulchra (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulchra’s passive and additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero are directly responsible for increasing her damage output. Hence, you must prioritize upgrading her Core Skill to access the crucial skills. Use your resources to upgrade her other abilities in the following sequence:

Assist> EX Special Attack> Chain Attack> Basic Attack> Dodge

Best Pulchra team comps

Best Pulchra team (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are some of the best teams for Pulchra in ZZZ:

Pulchra+ Soldier 0 Anby+ Astra Yao

Pulchra+ Evelyn+ Lighter

Pulchra+ Zhu Yuan+ Astra Yao

Pulchra+ Billy+ Nicole

Pulchra+ Harumasa+ Rina

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

