Best W-Engines for Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero

Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero is one of the strongest DPS units from the Attack roster. Wielding the Electric element, she can consistently deal Aftershock and Electric DMG to isolated targets. Thankfully, she has access to several W-Engines, so interested players can effectively build and utilize her as their staple front-runner.

This article lists some of the best W-Engines for Soldier 0 Anby in ZZZ.

Best S-rank W-Engines for Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Severed Innocence

Severed Innocence (Image via HoYoverse)

Severed Innocence is bound to be the best option to build Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero, as it serves as her signature weapon. The W-Engine rolls with a high CRIT DMG and provides the same stat via the passive. You are looking at a flat 78% critical stat increase at the maximum level.

Additionally, Soldier 0 Anby can generate buff stacks by hitting enemies with a Basic Attack, Special Attack, or Aftershock. Each stack will increase her CRIT DMG by an additional 10% up to three times. Moreover, at max stacks, her Electric DMG increases by 20%. Overall, she will gain a massive stat boost with Severed Innocence.

2) The Brimstone

The Brimstone (Image via HoYoverse)

A standard S-rank W-Engine like The Brimstone could be an alternate option for Soldier 0 Anby. Aside from being an accessible option, the weapon grants 30% ATK to the wearer via a subsidiary stat. Upon hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter, their ATK will be further increased by 3.5% for up to eight times.

The effect can be triggered almost consecutively, which makes The Brimstone a powerful W-Engine for Soldier 0 Anby, given that she deals sustained damage.

Best A-rank W-Engines for Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Marcato Desire

Marcato Desire (Image via HoYoverse)

Some of the A-rank W-Engines in Zenless Zone Zero can also benefit Soldier 0 Anby. For instance, the Marcato Desire rolls with a CRIT Rate substat that will make her attacks more consistent. She can get a 6% bonus ATK when her EX Special Attack or Chain Attack hits an enemy.

If the target is afflicted with Attribute Anomaly, which they are likely to be, her ATK will be boosted by an additional 6%. You are likely to have this W-Engine modified to its maximum level so Soldier 0 Anby can access double the stats.

2) Cannon Rotor

Cannon Rotor (Image via HoYoverse)

Consider using the Cannon Rotor to build Soldier 0 Anby if you have claimed it from the battle pass. This A-rank W-Engine offers a CRIT Rate and increases the wearer’s ATK by 7.5%. While using it, landing a critical hit on an enemy will inflict an additional 200% of ATK as DMG. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds, and when it does, Soldier 0 Anby can decimate her targets.

