Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 0 Anby build guide: Best W-Engine, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Very few Zenless Zone Zero characters have the combat potential that Soldier 0 Anby possesses. As she has now become playable, you can summon and see how she fares against some of the powerful enemies in the game. The target's demise is imminent as long as you equip her with proper gear sets and weapons.

This article will further discuss everything you need to build Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 0 Anby build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Soldier 0 Anby

Severed Innocence

Severed Innocence (Image via HoYoverse)

Severed Innocence is by far the best option for Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero, since it is her signature option. This Attack W-Engine is equipped with a hefty CRIT DMG substat and offers 30% of the same crit stat via passive. Landing a hit with Basic Attack, Special Attack, or Aftershock will generate a buff stack.

Each stack will increase the equipping character's CRIT DMG by an additional 10% up to three times. If Soldier 0 Anby successfully stacks three buffs, her Electric DMG will be boosted by 20%. From the Aftershock effect to the specific elemental damage amplification, it is clear that HoYoverse has curated the W-Engine with the S-Rank agent in mind.

Marcato Desire

Marcato Desire (Image via HoYoverse)

Look no further if you have obtained the Marcato Desire from the Into That Pale Wasteland event. This A-Rank W-Engine rolls with a CRIT Rate substat that will make Soldier 0 Anby’s attack more consistent. She will also gain bonus ATK from the weapon’s passive after hitting an enemy with an EX Special Attack or Chain Attack.

If the target is under an Attribute Anomaly, which they will eventually be, Anby will get an additional 6% Attack.

Here are some of the alternate W-Engines for Soldier 0 Anby:

Zanshin Herb Case

The Brimstone

Cannon Rotor

Best Drive Discs for Soldier 0 Anby

Soldier 0 Anby's Drive Discs (Image via HoYoverse)

4-Piece Shadow Harmony + 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro

These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero will offer stats and effects that will greatly benefit Soldier 0 Anby during combat.

The 4-Piece Shadow Harmony increases the wearer’s Aftershocks and Dash Attack DMG by 15%. The character will also gain a buff effect stack for hitting an enemy with the specified skills. For each stack, the equipper’s ATK and CRIT Rate will increase by 4% up to three times.

The 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro grants an 8% CRIT Rate to the wearer, which is perfect to push Soldier 0 Anby’s overall stat. Her attack will become more consistent with the passive in play.

Here are the stats to target for Soldier 0 Anby’s Drive Discs in ZZZ:

Slot 4 : Crit Rate/ Crit DMG

: Crit Rate/ Crit DMG Slot 5 : Electric DMG

: Electric DMG Slot 6: ATK%

Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 0 Anby build: Skills and best team comps

Soldier 0 Anby skill priority in ZZZ

Soldier 0 Anby (Image via HoYoverse)

Soldier 0 Anby gains a critical stat bonus and damage boost via her passive and additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero. Hence, players are advised to upgrade her core skill first to properly utilize the skills. Since resources are limited in the game, you might want to prioritize other abilities as mentioned below:

EX Special Attack> Chain Attack> Basic Attack> Assist> Dodge

The EX Special Attack and Chain Attack deal massive Aftershock and Electric DMG, respectively. So, try upgrading them to the maximum level.

Best Soldier 0 Anby team comps

Soldier 0 Anby team (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best team compositions for Soldier 0 Anby in ZZZ:

Soldier 0 Anby + Pulchra + Astra Yao

Soldier 0 Anby + Rina + Qingyi

Soldier 0 Anby + Nicole + Anby

Soldier 0 Anby + Qingyi + Astra Yao

Soldier 0 Anby + Caesar + Rina

Soldier 0 Anby is a flexible agent who can be used across a wide variety of teams. However, her best composition includes Pulchra and Astra Yao. Pulchra is an excellent Stun unit that can unleash follow-up attacks to constantly deal Daze damage on targets. On top of that, with Astra Yao’s buffs, Soldier 0 Anby should be able to tackle every enemy in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

