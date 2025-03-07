Is Silver Soldier Anby worth pulling in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6?

Zenless Zone Zero has set out to make Attack specialists effective again by offering them unique combat mechanisms. Their latest S-rank entry, Silver Soldier Anby, is a lot more than what meets the eye. At the outset, she is designed to be an Electric DPS who can output consistent damage throughout the battle. Moreover, she possesses some powerful abilities.

Ad

You should certainly consider summoning Silver Soldier Anby in ZZZ 1.6. This article further discusses her capabilities and pull value.

Exploring Silver Soldier Anby’s pull value in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6

Silver Soldier Anby’s kit in ZZZ

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Proxies would want to analyze Silver Soldier Anby’s abilities in Zenless Zone Zero before deciding if she is worth their resources. Here are some notable aspects of her kit:

Silver Soldier Anby’s first attack applies the Silver Star mark on the enemy. She then deals increased damage to them. Plus, allies can inflict bonus CRIT DMG on the target after launching an Aftershock.

Hitting a marked target will charge up the Silver Star, causing the enemy to gain White Thunder stacks. Anby can unleash her Zure Flash Special Attack against those opponents, dealing additional Electric DMG. This attack is considered an Aftershock.

A Thunder Smite will be launched if Anby triggers White Thunder three consecutive times. This ability essentially summons a lightning strike on the enemy's location and deals AoE damage, which is counted as an Aftershock.

When paired with a Stun or Support Agent, S-rank Anby's CRIT Rate is increased via her additional ability. Additionally, the entire squad's Aftershock DMG to enemies is empowered if she is the active character in the battle.

Ad

Silver Soldier Anby’s pull value in ZZZ 1.6

Silver Soldier Anby in Zenless Zone Zero appears to be a powerful DPS with excellent offensive and defensive capabilities. The fact that she can boost CRIT DMG for the entire squad while also unleashing powerful strikes on enemies certainly adds to her pull value. Moreover, she grows during combat and uses her strength to launch flashy attacks on targets.

Most players will like her playstyle. She may not be as impactful as meta units like Miyabi, but that's not to say that Anby is weak.

Ad

Should you pull Silver Soldier Anby in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6?

Silver Soldier Anby (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned in the intro, you should definitely consider summoning Silver Soldier Anby from the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 banner, as she is a strong DPS who can blend in with various teams. However, you may opt to skip her if you have Evelyn and Miyabi in your account. They are powerful candidates from their respective specialties and can tackle most in-game content just fine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.