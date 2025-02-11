Best W-Engines for Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero

By Akash Paul
Modified Feb 11, 2025 23:45 GMT
Image showing Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero Evelyn W-Engine guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Evelyn is a highly coveted S-Rank agent capable of vanquishing enemies with her lightning-fast moves and strong skill sets. She is an Attack specialist from the Fire roster, whom players would want to use as the primary DPS. But first, they must build Evelyn properly with a compatible W-Engine to make the most of her kit.

In that regard, the game features a few S-Rank and A-Rank options, so summoning her signature weapon isn’t at all necessary. This guide further discusses the best W-Engines for Evelyn in ZZZ.

Best S-Rank W-Engines for Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Heartstring Nocturne

Heartstring Nocturne (Image via HoYoverse)
To achieve the best Evelyn build in Zenless Zone Zero, use the Heartstring Nocturne, which serves as her signature W-Engine. It rolls with a CRIT Rate substat and grants a whopping 50% CRIT DMG to the wearer via the passive.

Additionally, the equipper generates a Heartstring stack after entering the battlefield or activating a Chain Attack or Ultimate. Each stack of the effect will cause Evelyn's Chain Attack and Ultimate to ignore 12.5% of the target's Fire RES. Given the powerful passive and secondary stat, the Heartstring Nocturne will improve her damage throughout the combat.

2) The Brimstone

The Brimstone (Image via HoYoverse)
One of the standard banner W-Engines in Zenless Zone Zero, The Brimstone, can be used on various characters aside from Soldier 11. Evelyn, being a worthy candidate, could use the weapon’s double attack stat.

The Brimstone can further boost her Attack by 3.5%, up to eight stacks, upon hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter. She can frequently activate the specified skills during combat, benefiting from the passive.

Best A-Rank W-Engines for Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Marcato Desire

Marcato Desire (Image via HoYoverse)
Marcato Desire is one of the best A-Rank W-Engines for Evelyn in ZZZ and was an exclusive drop from the “Into That Pale Wasteland” event. Those who’ve picked up the weapon can pair it with the agent to utilize the CRIT Rate substat.

The effect imbued within the Marcato Desire increases the equipper's ATK by six percent when they hit an enemy with their Dash Attack or Dodge Counter. While the target is under an Attribute Anomaly, this effect is boosted by an additional six percent.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Evelyn teams guide: Best comps and teammates

2) Starlight Engine

Starlight Engine (Image via HoYoverse)
If you have a few copies of Starlight Engine lying around, consider using them on Evelyn. At base level, the W-Engine offers hefty Attack stats. She will also receive 12% ATK for launching a Dodge Counter or Quick Assist.

Since Evelyn will be using the abilities, she could effectively utilize the passive from the Starlight Engine.

