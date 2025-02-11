Zenless Zone Zero Evelyn teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Zenless Zone Zero’s Evelyn is an Attack specialist from the Fire roster who can overpower targets with raw damage. However, this hypercarry play style relies on a support unit that can provide buffs or, at the very least, offer some utility to the composition. Thankfully, the game offers a diverse roster of characters, and some of them can be paired with Evelyn.

Besides, she has a versatile kit, so there are quite a few compositions you can use during combat. This article further discusses the best teams for Evelyn in ZZZ.

Best teams for Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Evelyn+ Astra Yao+ Lighter

Best teammates for Evelyn (Image via HoYoverse)

Pair Evelyn with Lighter and Astra Yao to create a powerful team capable of clearing every endgame content. The composition contains agents that are best in their respective specialties. For instance, Astra Yao can offer heals while increasing the active character’s CRIT DMG, Attack, and damage values.

Astra also enables Evelyn to activate her additional ability, which increases her Chain Attack and Ultimate. Lighter, on the other hand, is the best Stun agent in the game capable of staggering bosses with minimum field time. He can also boost the damage output of Fire and Ice characters, which Evelyn can benefit from.

2) Evelyn+ Burnice+ Lucy

Evelyn and Burnice team (Image via HoYoverse)

This mono-Fire team is a testament to Evelyn’s versatility as it uses Burnice as the secondary DPS. The goal here is to build both characters with CRIT Rate to enable a quick swap playstyle. Evelyn will play out as a primary DPS since she has the upper hand when it comes to dealing damage during combat.

With two characters on the board, you will need Lucy’s Attack buff to increase the total damage dealt to enemies.

3) Evelyn+ Koleda+ Ben

Evelyn and Koleda team (Image via HoYoverse)

The duo from Belobog Heavy Industries can finally enjoy the limelight with the addition of Evelyn in Zenless Zone Zero. Both Ben and Koleda are underpowered on their own since their attacks are clunky and slower than most agents. However, they can team up to unleash unique Chain Attacks.

Not only will their combo stagger the enemy, but they will also sustain massive damage in a short window. Make sure to switch to Evelyn to trigger the next set of Chain Attacks, which is her primary source of damage. Additionally, Ben can shield the DPS while increasing her CRIT Rate.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

